After Court Win, Taylor Swift Will Donate Money To Organizations To Help Survivors

On Monday night, a jury ruled in favor of Taylor Swift in her countersuit against David Mueller for assault and battery.
Mueller, a former DJ, groped Swift without her consent underneath her dress during a meet-and-greet in 2013. The jury awarded Swift $1, the amount she sought for Mueller’s assault and battery.
Douglas Baldridge, Swift’s lawyer, said that the dollar she asked for in damages is “of immeasurable value.” “It means no means no,” Baldridge said on Monday. “And it tells every woman that they will determine what is tolerated with their body.”
In a statement published later Monday night, Swift thanked the judge and jury, and announced that she will be donating money to organizations that help survivors of sexual assault in court.
“I acknowledge the privilege that I benefit from in life, in society and in my ability to shoulder the enormous cost of defending myself in a trial like this,” she said. “My hope is to help those whose voices should also be heard. Therefore I will be making donations in the near future to multiple organizations that help sexual assault victims defend themselves.”
Many of Swift’s fans were overjoyed about the verdict and tweeted just how powerful it was to see Swift receive justice.
