After Court Win, Taylor Swift Will Donate Money To Organizations To Help Survivors

On Monday night, a jury ruled in favor of Taylor Swift in her countersuit against David Mueller for assault and battery.

Mueller, a former DJ, groped Swift without her consent underneath her dress during a meet-and-greet in 2013. The jury awarded Swift $1, the amount she sought for Mueller’s assault and battery.

Douglas Baldridge, Swift’s lawyer, said that the dollar she asked for in damages is “of immeasurable value.” “It means no means no,” Baldridge said on Monday. “And it tells every woman that they will determine what is tolerated with their body.”

In a statement published later Monday night, Swift thanked the judge and jury, and announced that she will be donating money to organizations that help survivors of sexual assault in court.

“I acknowledge the privilege that I benefit from in life, in society and in my ability to shoulder the enormous cost of defending myself in a trial like this,” she said. “My hope is to help those whose voices should also be heard. Therefore I will be making donations in the near future to multiple organizations that help sexual assault victims defend themselves.”

Many of Swift’s fans were overjoyed about the verdict and tweeted just how powerful it was to see Swift receive justice.

Good morning Taylor Swift who went through emotional hell to ensure women understand they can speak up and they are never alone — Leighanne (@fearlessleigh) August 15, 2017

I love that people were so supportive of Taylor Swift but I also wish you all had the same sympathy for victims in your communities — Abby Honold (@abbyhonold) August 15, 2017

You Go Girl! @taylorswift13 "Well, I don't know how it gets better than this.” So proud of your stand.https://t.co/GHwQhZOh9e pic.twitter.com/vyu9bH9i2Q — Star Jones (@StarJonesEsq) August 15, 2017

If you don't think @taylorswift13 winning is huge, you're wrong. She just inspired god knows how many women to stand up #taylorswifttrial — Doha Madani (@DohaMadani) August 14, 2017

Taylor Swift is doing this to show every girl that they don't have to tolerate sexual assault. Thank you, @taylorswift13! https://t.co/l3mjWIQeuQ — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) August 15, 2017

Thank you, @taylorswift13 for teaching us all that we can stand up for ourselves. Paving the way for women in the future #WeLoveYouTaylor — Jemima Skelley (@jemimaskelley) August 15, 2017