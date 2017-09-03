No One Was Ready For Taylor Swift To Drop Her New Song Teaser

Taylor Swift just pulled the rug out from under us.
Just as fans were recovering from the pop star’s latest hit single, “Look What You Made Me Do,” Swift dropped an unexpected teaser for another track from her newest album. Clips of “Ready For It” were released during a Florida State vs. Alabama football game on ESPN on Saturday.
“Are you ready for it?” Swift sings. “I see how this is going to go. Touch me and you’ll never be alone. Island breeze, lights down low, no one has to know.”
Girl, no, we were not ready for it!
People were still trying to get over the record-breaking single she just dropped, not to mention the shady music video that followed at the MTV Video Music Awards. It seems that Swift is all about the shock factor for her upcoming album, “Reputation.”
This single is a steep turn away from the new sound Swift released with her previous single. “Ready For It” is less experimental for the singer and dare we say it, much more like the old Taylor.
Even though she’s dead.
And now that fans have heard the clip on ESPN, they’re not sure they can wait. Many took to Twitter to freak out over the song and speculate if the single might drop even sooner than expected.
Taylor Swift was serious about rising back from the dead and we are in awe.
“Ready For It” will begin airing on iHeartRadio stations at 8 a.m. on Sunday, according to People magazine.
