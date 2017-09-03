No One Was Ready For Taylor Swift To Drop Her New Song Teaser

Taylor Swift just pulled the rug out from under us.

Just as fans were recovering from the pop star’s latest hit single, “Look What You Made Me Do,” Swift dropped an unexpected teaser for another track from her newest album. Clips of “Ready For It” were released during a Florida State vs. Alabama football game on ESPN on Saturday.

“Are you ready for it?” Swift sings. “I see how this is going to go. Touch me and you’ll never be alone. Island breeze, lights down low, no one has to know.”

Are you #readyforit?



No. 1 Alabama. No. 3 Florida State. Right NOW on ABC and streaming live on the ESPN App. pic.twitter.com/pojroWJRHL — ESPN (@espn) September 3, 2017

Girl, no, we were not ready for it!

People were still trying to get over the record-breaking single she just dropped, not to mention the shady music video that followed at the MTV Video Music Awards. It seems that Swift is all about the shock factor for her upcoming album, “Reputation.”

This single is a steep turn away from the new sound Swift released with her previous single. “Ready For It” is less experimental for the singer and dare we say it, much more like the old Taylor.

Even though she’s dead.

And now that fans have heard the clip on ESPN, they’re not sure they can wait. Many took to Twitter to freak out over the song and speculate if the single might drop even sooner than expected.

Look what Taylor Swift made me do: Watch college football. #ReadyForIt? — Taylor Banks (@MsTaylorBanks) September 3, 2017

IT SHOULD BE ILLEGAL FOR TAYLOR SWIFT TO RELEASE A SONG TEASER OUTTA FUCKING NO WHERE HOW DARE SHE I'M NOT READY FOR THIS MY HEART CANT DEAL — emma is NOT READY (@shookswiftie) September 3, 2017

I NEED TO HEAR THE TAYLOR SONG OH KYHOSGOSH IT SOUNDS PERFECT IMCRYING BYE — kheen (@swiftsmodels) September 3, 2017

I CALLED IT. She put out a song that would cause buzz first and immediately follows up with a sure fire hit.

Taylor Swift - #ReadyForIt — Erik Zachary (@ErikZ) September 3, 2017

Taylor is currently liking numerous posts on tumblr, one which hints that #ReadyForIt will be released on iTunes TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/HhhmiWS9Td — Taylor Swift Updates (@swiftsupdates) September 3, 2017

Taylor Swift: *drops a teaser for a new song*



Me: I WASN'T READY FOR IT



all the puns im coming up with I need to stop 😂#readyforit — emma is NOT READY (@shookswiftie) September 3, 2017

#ReadyForIt is most likely Track #1 off #Reputation and could be released on iTunes as early as midnight EST tonight (in 3 hours!) pic.twitter.com/DItWXHJH6g — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSwiftLA) September 3, 2017

TAYLOR WAS GIVING US HINTS THIS WHOLE TIME AND WE DIDNT KNOW #ReadyForIt pic.twitter.com/ewEL25Qc7t — auzene (@holygroundred) September 3, 2017

#ReadyForIt LET THE GAMES BEGIN YES TAYLOR — #REPUTATION (@brightblue_sky7) September 3, 2017

Me when I'm still jamming to #LWYMMD and Taylor Swift decided to release another song and asked if I'm #ReadyForIt. pic.twitter.com/xTTgZF5avK — LWYMMD (@LoopyChocoholic) September 3, 2017

Taylor Swift was serious about rising back from the dead and we are in awe.