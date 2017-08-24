Taylor Swift Drops New Single 'Look What You Made Me Do'

The blank space in your music library has officially been filled.

Queen of snakes and photo collages Taylor Swift dropped her new single, “Look What You Made Me Do,” on Thursday night. Swift’s newest anthem hits back at those who have wronged her, telling fans she “got smarter” and “harder.”

“But I got a list of names, and your is in red underlined,” Swift sings on the chorus. “I check it once, then I check it twice. Oh, look what you made me do.”

The singer announced her sixth studio album, “Reputation,” on Wednesday, which is set to be released Nov. 10. She also revealed the cover art featuring Swift staring into the camera with half of her face covered by mock news headlines with her name.

And it’s clear the pop star won’t be playing nice.

“Oh, I’m sorry, the old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now,” Swift sings. “Why? Oh. ’Cause she’s dead.”

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Aug 23, 2017 at 9:39am PDT

Earlier in the week, Swift deleted all content of her Instagram and Twitter accounts, leaving her social media profiles blank. Her official website also went dark — though expert sleuthing from Swifties uncovered some details of the new release.

Days later, the 27-year-old teased new music with three videos of a slithering snake, which many interpreted as a reference to the emojis that filled up her mentions after a series of public feuds with her ex-boyfriend Calvin Harris and Kim Kardashian.

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Aug 23, 2017 at 7:01am PDT

Much like everything Swift does, the new single ignited conversation on social media, with fans and haters chiming in on her new sound.

I’m done pretending to hate Taylor swift honestly her new song is so good #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo — gaaaaaaaay ™ (@Suuperdyl) August 25, 2017

IM LISTENING TO AN ACTUAL SONG FROM TAYLOR SWIFTS NEXT ALBUM SOMEONE TELL ME THIS IS REAL #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo #ReputationERA pic.twitter.com/38NbhMNLKt — Kerri Gaz (@kerrigaz) August 25, 2017

"IM SORRY. THE OLD TAYLOR CANT COME TO THE PHONE RIGHT NOW. WHY? OH CAUSE SHES DEAD!!!" #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo pic.twitter.com/j1aWjhAaLn — j (@joeltovar56) August 25, 2017