Taylor Swift has made a powerful gesture in the wake of the mass shooting in Las Vegas.

The “Look What You Made Me Do” singer sent multiple floral bouquets to a female police officer who was injured while attending the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

The Los Angeles Police Department’s Foothill Community Police Station in Pacoima, California, apparently received the gifts on Monday, after a gunman fired into the crowd at the Vegas country musical festival, claiming the lives of more than 50 people and injuring scores of others.

“Talk about a class act! @taylorswift sent multiple bouquets of flowers and plants to our station, as one of our officers was shot in Las Vegas last night,” an LAPD intel analyst named Kimberlee Binder wrote in an Instagram caption for a photo of the stunning multi-colored flowers. “This is one of the smaller arrangements. Beautiful flowers can bring a smile to anyone’s face. Much respect.”

The unnamed officer was off duty and enjoying the festival headlined by country star Jason Aldean, when she was reportedly struck in the knee by a bullet, according to ABC7. She is in stable condition and expected to make a full recovery.

The LAPD confirmed one of their own was injured in the shooting, sharing a press release on social media and expressing gratitude for public concern.

“Thank you to all who have called and experienced concerns of our Foothill Female Officer. She is stable and doing well. We wish everyone who remains in Las Vegas and in attendance safe returns,” the LAPD wrote on Facebook Monday.

“Several off-duty LAPD employees traveled to Las Vegas to enjoy the festival and we have confirmed that one officer was struck by gunfire during the shooting. While that officer is expecting to make a full recovery, it is still unclear who else may have been injured trying to get to safety,” the statement said.

Swift joined a host of celebrities reacting to the horrific events on social media. While some criticized the singer for not directly speaking out about gun control ― the singer has remained famously apolitical in 2017 ― others appreciated the sentiment.

“There are no words to express the helplessness and sorrow my broken heart feels for the victims in Vegas and their families,” Swift tweeted.

Lately, Swift has let flowers do the talking, as she’s gearing up for the release of her new album “Reputation” in November.