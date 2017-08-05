ENTERTAINMENT
08/05/2017 10:18 am ET

Taylor Swift To Testify Against Man She Says Groped Her

A civil trial is set to begin Monday.

By Bill Bradley

Taylor Swift and the man she accuses of groping her in Colorado will soon face each other in court, according to reports.

The civil case concerns the singer’s allegations that former Denver radio host David Mueller touched her inappropriately before a concert at the Pepsi Center in the state capital in 2013. He reportedly lost his job and then launched a $3 million lawsuit against Swift for damages.

Swift countersued with claims of sexual assault.

“Right as the moment came for us to pose for the photo, he took his hand and put it up my dress and grabbed onto my ass cheek, and no matter how much I scooted over it was still there,” Swift said in a July 2016 deposition

The singer said she felt “violated” and “completely stunned.”

Swift said she believed the incident was “completely intentional.”  “I have never been so sure of anything in my life,” she added.

The civil trial is set to begin Monday in the federal court in Denver and Swift is scheduled to testify. There are reportedly no settlement discussions.

Swift is said to be seeking just $1 and hopes this is “an example to other women who may resist publicly reliving similar outrageous and humiliating acts,” according to her lawsuit.

Bill Bradley Entertainment Editor, HuffPost

