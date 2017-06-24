Teachers are Heroes

Graphics by Tim Battersby The Battersby Duo in the Village

“THE BATDUO IS A NATIONAL TREASURE.”SEN. BOB GRAHAM (D) FL

The Battersby Duo,or as they are known to kids “Mr Tim and Ms Laura” write music for children. They never intended to make lots of money but were happy to do shows at local preschools to originally subsidize their salaries as teachers. Back when they began there weren’t many groups who were entertaining kids actually in their schools and so word spread fast that there was a new group in town.

Model of London by Laura Battersby The Battersby Duo on a moonlit night near Big Ben

“MONTY PYTHON MEETS MARY POPPINS.THE BATTERSBY DUO ARE A TOP NOTCH DUO.” SESAME STREET

" The BatDuo ain't no Mickey Mouse Act. Their Intelligent and fun antics wowed the under 10 crowd.”Times Union

Our philosophy was simple. Be fun, be silly, but above all, be ourselves. It worked just fine. Keeping the kids attention was vital. The age group we were entertaining was as we liked to say, between “stroller and 10” so our act was a mix of pediatric vaudeville, hi jinx and some incredible pratfalls by Mr Tim, who walked into walls and banged his nose much to the delight of the kids. It was not unusual for Ms Laura to lose her voice, so Mr Tim would ask the kids to help him find it. “Is it in the kitchen?” he would ask... “No” the kids would respond. “Is it in Timbukthree,? “NO” they’d yell. “Is it in her throat,” I’d yell back “YES,” they’d reply. So I’d ask Ms Laura to open her mouth real wide, and I would peer inquisitively all the way down her throat, and would eventually see it way at the bottom of her throat, so the children would close their eyes and imagine the voice singing a beautiful song.

"A Banquet of silliness designed to please the most refined of juvenile palates."The American Library Association

It worked every time. Kids are so sweet and love to use their imagination. After we had found her voice again I patted her on the back and initially she’d sound just like Grover of Sesame Street. Ms Laura has an absolutely gorgeous singing voice and once we had found it again she would sing Rainbow Connection. The kids by this time were completely enraptured. We won them over every time with this simple trick.

"We’ll remember with pleasure that The Battersby's are a part of our neighborhood." Mr. Rogers Neighborhood

And speaking of tricks... we also did simple magic tricks that as long as the kids didn’t see our sleight of hand the trick worked perfectly, but as be became better known, and the kids had seen us a few times, they began to figure out the magic. Well that was perfect, because in the time since we had seen the kids we had a few more tricks up our sleeve, and they always left the show scratching their sweet little heads.

"The Battersby Duo provide a wonderful mix of Melody, Energy, Sweetness and Humor." Kimbo Education

"When Mr. Tim and Ms Laura go on stage, it's Kiddie Vaudeville, complete with songs, sight gags and one liners. Kids go bananas for The Battersby Duo."The Tampa Tribune

We always like to entertain kids in a “comfy environment.” A classroom is perfect. Funnily enough our show looks really quite loose to our audience, But it has taken us years and years to perfect. Timing in comedy is everything, and our show is divided into a series of 3 minute segments. i.e Talk-sing-joke-trick-dance-lose voice-get the kids up to dance-pretend to fall asleep etc etc etc. Every show lasts for 45 minutes of high energy, interactive theatrics.

Graphics by Tim Battersby The Battersby Duo with their friends

As the years rolled by, our career had accelerated into high gear. Our favorite shows were still the shows that we performed in the sweet little centers in D.C, Tampa, Birmingham, Atlanta, Mobile, Charleston, Jacksonville and cities all around the country, but we were also performing at The White House and on TV on Sesame Street. In our spare time (! LOL) we were recording CD’s for our little friends. The songs we wrote were generally about an experience we had with kids, and one of our running themes was a series of songs we wrote about elephant’s toenails.

"The Battersby’s are naturals for our audiences.” Wolf Trap Center for the Performing Arts

Now elephant’s toenails are truly disgusting to eat. The song idea came about when we were working on a local TV show back in the ‘90’s. It was a sesame street style show called Kid’s Place, that we won a couple of Emmy’s (Cable ACE’s) for. The show went out live every week and one day when we were filming I forgot my lines, and rather than have dead air time, I just blurted out ELEPHANT’s TOENAILS in my loudest voice. The live audience had an immediate ewwwwww moment as they collectively squealed in unison. We realized that we had hit on something quite by accident, and that night we came home and wrote our first of about 10 Elephant Toenail tales

"Though disguised as goofy frivolous fun, The Battersby Duo's antics and songs simmer with serious themes. The Battersby Duo's songs offer honest non-threatening glimpses into a Child's world of understanding and imagination. Their beautiful voices and pleasing music shine." School Library Journal

getty images The Battersby Duo on the Red Carpet at the Grammy Awards

It’s been 34 years since we did our first show to kids. In 2010 we released a CD called Sunny Days that was nominated for a Grammy Award. We traveled to Los Angeles and stayed for the weekend at the elegant Biltmore Hotel where we hung out with dozens of musicians who were also guests. On Sunday we attended the Grammy’s where we sat proudly with fellow nominees in the Children’s category, Justin Roberts, Pete Seeger, Judy Pancoast and They Might Be Giants. We were so thrilled to have been part of the 53rd Annual Grammy Awards and also we have been so privileged to perform for The President and First Lady at The White House on 6 separate occasions as well as performing in many of the most prestigious theaters in the world, but the biggest thrill we have ever had in our whole career, has been having the privilege of singing to hundreds of thousands of kids in their preschools as they sat on the carpet and we won their little hearts and imagination. Thanks eternally.