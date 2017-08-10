Technology and Identity Will Be Dominant Themes for Artists Over the Next 20 Years

How do you envision how modern art will change in the next 20 years? originally appeared on Quora: the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Answer by Michael Xufu Huang, Co-Founder at M WOODS Museum, Beijing, on Quora:

Of course I can’t predict the future but I do believe that every period of art has its own specific language and something which shapes it. For instance, religion played a major part during the Renaissance, the Impressionists were influenced by photography, and artists in the 70s and 80s embraced video and moving image.

Now we are living in a period which is hugely influenced by the Internet and the connectivity that it enables. We interact with the world or receive information through the means of technology. Everything is affected by this and naturally art, as a mirror of our times, is the same. Lots of art already employs the language of the Internet, or of the digital.

So for the next 20 years I guess art will continue to be guided by the developments around us, politically, technologically and psychologically. Realities and social issues are revisited through the lens of technology. Many artists work with the theme of identity and the Internet has already pushed a lot of people to think about and redefine their identities, if you think about social media and digital interactions. I guess we need to wait and see.