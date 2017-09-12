Here Are All The Possible Excuses For Ted Cruz 'Liking' A Porn Video

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) ― or whoever had access to his Twitter account on Monday night ― “liked” a porn video, which caused his name to trend on social media.

The “like” was quickly yanked off Twitter and his communications director said it was reported.

But with no statement yet on what actually happened, Cruz’s fellow Twitter users have taken to coming up with excuses on his behalf.

Here are some of them:

What's Ted Cruz's excuse going to be? Hacked? Accident? Difficulty holding phone with his *other* hand? — John Cohen (@JohnCohen1) September 12, 2017

"I did NOT have sexual relations with my hand — Silver Surfer (@HAITIANPAPI202) September 12, 2017

Ted Cruz excuse tomorrow — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) September 12, 2017

"Ted Cruz"

Excuse Chart

Category 1: "I was hacked"

Category 2: "I was drunk"

Category 3: "It was not me, staffer"

Category 4: "Pray for me" pic.twitter.com/myHzrXa0q9 — Operation Veracity™ (@OPSVeracity) September 12, 2017

"Stop freaking out, I was spanking it in a heated gaming moment." — The Kirk Unit (@KirkCruz) September 12, 2017

"It was either this or go back to killing. I have to relieve stress somehow." — CalCoconut (@TheCalCoconut) September 12, 2017

What will Ted Cruz's excuse be? — Avasarala (@Avasarala2017) September 12, 2017

Predictions for Ted Cruz explanation. Odds on Russian hack at -110 — Ryan Krites (@JesusKrites) September 12, 2017

Countdown to "my account was hacked" excuse in three.. two.. #TedCruz — Steve Forsyth (@SuperForsyth) September 12, 2017

Ted Cruz right now trying to come up with an excuse after unliking that tweet..... pic.twitter.com/NabISjfeKH — isaac(#FreeMonta) (@Stat4Stat) September 12, 2017

What somebody does in the privacy of their own bedroom is their own… Oh shit… — IndivisibleMiddleTN (@TNIndivisible) September 12, 2017

Waiting for the inevitable hack/intern excuse from Ted Cruz, the horrible thing is Senator Kid Rock would be honest if this happened to him. — Tony Schaefer (@anthonyschaefer) September 12, 2017

Waiting for Ted Cruz's excuse like 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/JgE1qyKEkm — Kosar (@615Kosar) September 12, 2017

Yes, go with this narrative. Hackers got into Cruz's Twitter and liked a single porn tweet. Very believable. — Ian Fortey (@IanFortey) September 12, 2017

I'm really looking forward to tomorrow & Cruz's explanation. Finally something a Republican can't try & blame on Hillary or Obama. #TedCruz — Donja Bunnell (@Rosie1618) September 12, 2017