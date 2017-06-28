This Pic Of Ted Cruz And Tom Ricketts Is Freaking Everyone The Heck Out

Does Sen. Ted Cruz have a secret twin?

The Texas Republican shared an image of himself and Chicago Cubs owner Tom Ricketts, but something stood out to viewers more than the team’s first World Series trophy in 108 years.

It was how similar the two men look:

Great to host Tom Ricketts. Congrats on the World Series. (Should have been the @Astros!) pic.twitter.com/M5FTY59MeJ — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) June 28, 2017

Here’s some of the reaction:

omfg i completely switched their faces and nothing changed wat is going on here pic.twitter.com/h9FzHt8avt — darth:™ (@darth) June 28, 2017

Suspicions that @SenTedCruz wants a "Clone Army" clause in the health care bill continue to grow. #sendintheclones — Terry McDermott (@TerryMacMusic) June 28, 2017

2016: will we ever find the zodiac killer?

2017: oh wow there are two zodiac killers https://t.co/ykzaQr437t — Caitlin Kelly (@caitlin__kelly) June 28, 2017

Did Ben Carson separate them? — Jonathan Drake (@Duck_person) June 28, 2017

This is why cloning is wrong — Kevin Dickson (@KevinDickson5) June 28, 2017

For some reason, ppl keep insulting Tom by saying he looks like me. Poor guy.



For @SInow, here's photo evidence! https://t.co/FvLMA2uQnb pic.twitter.com/kF1wgt8Im7 — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) June 28, 2017

Tom Ricketts and Ted Cruz were apparently separated at birth. We're going to need name tags. https://t.co/F9o0jWHOrp — Christopher Heath (@CHeathWFTV) June 28, 2017

Wow. Chilling rare photo of Tom Ricketts standing beside the Zodiac Killer 😱 — Kari Douglas (@Kouglas_) June 28, 2017

We can now confirm that @tedcruz and Tom Ricketts are actually two different people https://t.co/rWnXQMUw8c — Alex Daugherty (@alextdaugherty) June 28, 2017

If I saw Ricketts in the Capitol I'd honestly mistake him for Cruz. The resemblance is unreal. https://t.co/v3UlUlBcFV — Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) June 28, 2017

ok now i understand it all pic.twitter.com/ktKFMI5ICD — darth:™ (@darth) June 28, 2017

Other Twitter users shared images of people they also believe look like Cruz:

Seriously...

Twilight Zone pic.twitter.com/P8Lz7d02C1 — Women For TRUMP2020 (@debdew2) June 29, 2017

Don't forget your younger brother Grayson! pic.twitter.com/8kFIodMV0y — Patrick (@Trickadlington) June 28, 2017

Ricketts has commented on their similarities before.