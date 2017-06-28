This Pic Of Ted Cruz And Tom Ricketts Is Freaking Everyone The Heck Out

Does Sen. Ted Cruz have a secret twin?
The Texas Republican shared an image of himself and Chicago Cubs owner Tom Ricketts, but something stood out to viewers more than the team’s first World Series trophy in 108 years.
It was how similar the two men look:
Here’s some of the reaction:
Other Twitter users shared images of people they also believe look like Cruz:
Ricketts has commented on their similarities before.
“I’ve had people walking up really believing I’m Ted Cruz,” Ricketts told Sports Illustrated last year. “I think from a lot of the photo angles it may look that way, but in person you can see the difference.”
