Teen Called Out Her School’s Sexist Dress Code In Hilarious Yearbook Quote

Tori DiPaolo is so over her school’s sexist dress code.

The senior at West Milford High School in New Jersey called out her school’s dress code in her yearbook quote. “I’m sorry, did my shoulders distract you from reading this quote?” DiPaolo’s quote reads underneath her senior photo.

DiPaolo tweeted her senior yearbook photo and quote on June 13 with the caption: “Tori: 1; Dress Code: 0.”

According to Yahoo Style, West Milford High School’s official dress code prohibits “halters, half-shirts, shorts, or sweaters and blouses that expose breasts or stomachs.” DiPaolo told Yahoo that she became “a bit infamous” for fighting her school administration on its dress code.

The teen told HuffPost she chose that quote because she found it “ironic.”

“I chose my senior quote because I found it ironic that the classic robes we take pictures in technically violated dress code,” she said. “Really, I just wanted to get a few laughs.”

Similar to many other dress code issues that have surfaced on the internet, DiPaolo said her school’s dress code is inherently sexist because it’s only enforced for women.