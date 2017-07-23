When the “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” sequel opens in 2018, we’ll see “Young Pope” Jude Law playing a younger professor Albus Dumbledore. The movie will feature the future Hogwarts headmaster as a Transfiguration instructor with a crush on neighborhood bad boy Gellert Grindelwald.
Naturally, someone will need to fill the shoes of an even younger Dumbledore, right? What about his adolescent days as a teenager, when his hair wasn’t quite so long and he wasn’t yet the Confucius of the Wizarding World?
Conan O’Brien is here to help. The late-night host has been broadcasting from San Diego Comic-Con in California the past few nights, which gave him time to recruit some A-listers to test out their spell-casting skills. Among the Dumbledore hopefuls: a “28-year-old” Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Patton Oswalt, “Silicon Valley” lead Thomas Middleditch, “Orphan Black” star Tatiana Maslany and Frankie Muniz.
Watch the tryouts in the video above. May the best wannabe teenage wizard win.
