When the “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” sequel opens in 2018, we’ll see “Young Pope” Jude Law playing a younger professor Albus Dumbledore. The movie will feature the future Hogwarts headmaster as a Transfiguration instructor with a crush on neighborhood bad boy Gellert Grindelwald.

Naturally, someone will need to fill the shoes of an even younger Dumbledore, right? What about his adolescent days as a teenager, when his hair wasn’t quite so long and he wasn’t yet the Confucius of the Wizarding World?

Conan O’Brien is here to help. The late-night host has been broadcasting from San Diego Comic-Con in California the past few nights, which gave him time to recruit some A-listers to test out their spell-casting skills. Among the Dumbledore hopefuls: a “28-year-old” Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Patton Oswalt, “Silicon Valley” lead Thomas Middleditch, “Orphan Black” star Tatiana Maslany and Frankie Muniz.