Teen Football Recruit Makes Bold Statement About Black Lives At Training Camp

A 17-year-old high school student made a striking statement about being black in America on the football field last week.

Tyreke Smith is a four-star defensive end at Cleveland Heights High School who has been recruited by Ohio State University, along with 11 colleges or universities. On Saturday, he showed up to a day-long camp at the university unapologetically wearing a T-shirt that read: “I hope I don’t get killed for being black today.”

Smith said his father and brother made the line of shirts and that he decided to wear it to camp as a way to use his platform to highlight the injustice black people face daily and “get the message across to people at the camp,” Smith told HuffPost.

“Honestly, it’s very sad to see people getting off easy for taking another human being’s life no matter what color he is,” Smith said. “It made me feel that I also can do something about what is going on with the platform I have.”

Smith said he was met with praise and positive responses from people on Twitter and at the practice, including the team’s coaches.

Damn. I'm agreeing with a Michigan fan! Well said. @T_23_baller, keep speaking your mind, my friend. You're on the right side of history.... — Glenn Fee (@glennfee) June 20, 2017

Thank you, young Brother. As good as done. Continued success, and May the Ancestors continue to guide your steps.Peace, Love & Strength. — Terrince Autry (@terrince1) June 23, 2017

Our young men are woke af. Bless tyreke — Rebekah Day (@RebekahDayDraws) June 22, 2017

“All the reactions I received were positive, saying ‘I love the shirt, where did you get it?’ or ’that’s powerful man,” he said. “Coaches thought that the shirt was fine and that I had courage wearing it.”

While Smith still deciding where to attend school in the fall, he hopes that by wearing the shirt he is able to send a message to young people everywhere about the power of their voices and actions.