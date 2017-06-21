People Are Apparently Spending $400 On A Machine That Brews Tea

The app-enabled Teforia Leaf claims to brew tea to perfection, as opposed to whatever pedestrian bag-dunking method you’re using. Depending on the type of its branded tea you crave, the gadget employs a series of short “microinfusions” and adjusts elements like water temperature and volume to “unlock each tea’s true character and depth of flavor,” per a description on Williams-Sonoma.com.

Gizmodo reviewer Libby Watson, a “literal British person” who drinks tea, reported the complexity of it all gave her an “existential crisis” while making her first cup. The tea, she concluded after questioning everything she ever knew about tea, was “fine.” And of course, some Twitter users were quick to chime in, critiquing the gadget as unnecessary and expensive since, you know, making decent tea really isn’t that hard.

Tea bags are downright barbaric next to @Teforia’s $400 Leaf infuser. pic.twitter.com/bNSC8IAqNO — Digital Trends (@DigitalTrends) June 19, 2017

Juicero: We have the most bullshit internet connected appliance.

Teforia: Hold my Earl Grey...https://t.co/mgMxKE2y3q — ChefEff (@ChefEff) June 21, 2017

Stupid product! Just boil water and pour. — Chip (@Chip_TXL) June 19, 2017

Its $399 price tag includes 15 “Sips,” Teforia’s answer to K-Cups, which come in “varietals” from classic Earl Grey to more adventurous “Velvet Rubies” black tea. Just plug one in, and Teforia Leaf brews your specific tea to alleged perfection with its “advanced algorithms.”

One thing it can’t do is go in the dishwasher: “The Carafe and the Globe are not dishwasher-safe, which seems to really miss the point of being rich enough to spend $400 on a tea machine,” Watson points out.

"We've made cleaning Teforia easier then ever. When it's time to give it a cleaning, simply throw it out and buy a new one." — chris (@BassoonJokes) June 21, 2017

simply mail all the parts to your regional Teforia Cleaning Station and in 6 short weeks and $199 you'll be returned a squeaky clean unit — DrewFrog (@DrewFrogger) June 21, 2017

Wild as it sounds, the Teforia Leaf does have a benefit: Optimal brewing time and water temperature do indeed vary by tea type, and while we humans may not often take time to consult the rules, Teforia knows them by heart.

However, that certainty comes with costs, both financial and in time spent washing the gadget. The Sips pods (between $1 and $6.50 when purchased individually) are recyclable, but you’ll need to separate them into three pieces and mail the lids back to Teforia in order to dispose of them properly.