Ibiza, Santorini, Capri: You’ve likely heard of them all, and probably wanted to visit. But have you ever considered Tenerife?

Throw some dolphins, whales and ultra-blue water in there for good measure, and there’s nothing this place doesn’t have.

Europeans, especially Brits, have long considered Tenerife a go-to party destination, and millions of visitors hit the resorts every year. But it appears the rest of the world is starting to catch on: Tenerife was the second-most trending destination on Pinterest between October and December last year, a spokeswoman told HuffPost. The platform recently analyzed pin counts and words in captions to try to determine what sites are of apparent interest to travelers in 2017, and Tenerife was among the top.

Each of Tenerife’s major regions has a distinct personality: Spring break types should head straight to Playa de Las Américas, where shops, restaurant and nightclubs line the beach. Just a few minutes away is Los Cristianos, a quieter village where calmer vacationers can catch their breath by the pool.

Puerto de la Cruz might be the island’s best-kept secret, boasting the feel of a fishing village with cobbled streets, a harbor, hidden grottos and shady plazas. Explore the colonial homes in the city’s Old Town, or kick back in the botanical gardens.

