Texas Provider Will Offer Free Abortions For Women Affected By Harvey

In the wake of Hurricane Harvey’s devastating damage, one Texas-based abortion clinic will be providing the procedure to affected women for free.

On September 1, Whole Woman’s Health ― the Texas provider that made headlines when it was a plaintiff in the 2016 Supreme Court case Whole Woman’s Health v. Hellerstedt ― published a blog post to announce its effort.

“During Hurricane Harvey, many of the clinics in Houston had to close temporarily, leaving women with very few options,” the organization wrote. “Continued political attacks on abortion access make an unwanted pregnancy particularly stressful in Texas ― add that to the stress of dealing with hurricane aftermath.”

For those reasons, Whole Woman’s Health partnered with the Lilith Fund, a group that provides funding for abortions to low-income Texans, to ensure that any woman affected by Harvey will not have to pay for an abortion. Whole Woman’s Health, which has clinics located in Austin, San Antonio, McAllen and Fort Worth, will also be using funds from its own charity, the Stigma Relief Fund.

“Whole Woman’s Health continues to support multiple efforts that will benefit those affected by this devastating storm. But we can do more,” the organization wrote in the announcement. “Texas women deserve it.”