The 11 Blackest Moments Of The 2017 Golden Globe Awards

This year’s 74th annual Golden Globe Awards were black as hell.
Even though Best Drama winner “Moonlight” got shut out of most of the awards it should have won, and even though Denzel Washington lost his much-deserved acting award for “Fences,” black people still showed out and pushed through in what was the most inclusive Golden Globes ceremony in decades.
From Donald Glover’s epic (and numerous) acceptance speeches for “Atlanta” to Tracee Ellis Ross’s tribute to “women of color and colorful people,” to Questlove’s amazingly eclectic djing for the night, it was an evening in which black people definitely stood out. Below are some of the highlights:
-
1 When Questlove played "Black Beatles" and Black Twitter got its life.
#GoldenGlobes are really bumping Black Beatles.— Tiff B., Esq. (@BlackElleWoods) January 9, 2017
Who ordered the diversity?
I'm LIVING.
-
2 #HiddenFences, and Pharrell's epic side-eye.
#HiddenFences: A Photo Essay on Dealing with White People in the Workplace pic.twitter.com/ItaYQbaaxO— Dwayne David Paul (@DwayneDavidPaul) January 9, 2017
-
3 Donald Glover actually thanking Migos for "Bad and Boujee" during his acceptance speech.
"I really want to thank the @Migos for making Bad and Boujee." — @donaldglover #GoldenGlobes 🙏 pic.twitter.com/o9F54wsfa8— The FADER (@thefader) January 9, 2017
-
-
5 Viola Davis talking about collard greens. 🙌🏿
Viola Davis is on live television rambling about her collard greens recipe and I have never been more alive.— Moriah Dowd (@_MoriahDowd) January 9, 2017
-
6 Naomie Harris's face during Tom Hiddleston's boring acceptance speech.
The lack of interest in Tom Hiddleston's story about his show is my everything https://t.co/vsTHCK0WQK— Dave Lozo (@davelozo) January 9, 2017
-
7 All the Black Girl Magic.
Issa Rae. Angela Bassett.— Def Pen™ (@defpen) January 8, 2017
Tracee Ellis Ross. Regina King. #BlackGirlMagic #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/BRO06M7Bd9
-
8 This moment.
#relationshipgoals pic.twitter.com/7uqsvHwllv— Kerensa Cadenas (@kerensacadenas) January 9, 2017
-
9 Viola Davis's iconic speech shouting out her dad.
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture goes to @violadavis! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/0ABKjB2d5m— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 9, 2017
-
10 This moment from Denzel.
https://t.co/fDe8faJe0R - thumbs up, golden globes, golden globes 2017, denzel washington pic.twitter.com/D9534doKFv— Buzz Featured Inc. (@BuzzFeaturedInc) January 9, 2017
-
