The 11 Blackest Moments Of The 2017 Golden Globe Awards

This year’s 74th annual Golden Globe Awards were black as hell.

Even though Best Drama winner “Moonlight” got shut out of most of the awards it should have won, and even though Denzel Washington lost his much-deserved acting award for “Fences,” black people still showed out and pushed through in what was the most inclusive Golden Globes ceremony in decades .

From Donald Glover’s epic (and numerous) acceptance speeches for “Atlanta” to Tracee Ellis Ross’s tribute to “women of color and colorful people,” to Questlove’s amazingly eclectic djing for the night, it was an evening in which black people definitely stood out. Below are some of the highlights:

1 When Questlove played "Black Beatles" and Black Twitter got its life. #GoldenGlobes are really bumping Black Beatles.



Who ordered the diversity?



I'm LIVING. — Tiff B., Esq. (@BlackElleWoods) January 9, 2017 It was a blink-and-you-miss-it moment, but Questlove definitely had "Black Beatles" playing after a commercial break and black people on social media were most definitely here for it.

4 Tracee Ellis Ross's fabulous, inspiring speech after her first Golden Globe win ever. Getty Tracee Ellis Ross became the first black woman in 34 years (since Debbie Allen in 1982) to win a Best Actress award in television at the Globes. A class act, Ross used the opportunity to encourage other women of color actresses like herself

5 Viola Davis talking about collard greens. 🙌🏿 Viola Davis is on live television rambling about her collard greens recipe and I have never been more alive. — Moriah Dowd (@_MoriahDowd) January 9, 2017 During her tribute to Meryl Streep , Viola Davis told an amazing anecdote about swapping recipes with the highly-lauded actress. She actually used the words "ham hocks" on the Golden Globes stage describing her collard greens recipe, and it was glorious.

6 Naomie Harris's face during Tom Hiddleston's boring acceptance speech. The lack of interest in Tom Hiddleston's story about his show is my everything https://t.co/vsTHCK0WQK — Dave Lozo (@davelozo) January 9, 2017 Tom Hiddleston gave a boring, self-congratulatory acceptance speech about helping people in South Sudan, and Naomie Harris's expression was basically all black people in that moment.

7 All the Black Girl Magic. Issa Rae. Angela Bassett.

Tracee Ellis Ross. Regina King. #BlackGirlMagic #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/BRO06M7Bd9 — Def Pen™ (@defpen) January 8, 2017 Issa Rae. Regina King. Tracee Ellis Ross. ANGELA BASSETT. The amount of beautiful, glowing melanin on the Golden Globe red carpet was a testament to the beauty and magic of black women.

8 This moment. #relationshipgoals pic.twitter.com/7uqsvHwllv — Kerensa Cadenas (@kerensacadenas) January 9, 2017 "Atlanta" stars Brian Tyree Henry and Keith Stanfield hugging during Donald Glover's second acceptance speech for the show was a beautiful moment of black solidarity and love.

9 Viola Davis's iconic speech shouting out her dad. Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture goes to @violadavis! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/0ABKjB2d5m — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 9, 2017 Viola Davis is the queen of awards acceptance speeches. Receiving her award for Best Supporting Actress, Davis paid tribute to her father, the "original Troy."



"Born in 1936, groomed horses, had a fifth grade education, didn't know how to read until he was 15," she said. "But you know what? He had a story. And it deserved to be told.

10 This moment from Denzel. https://t.co/fDe8faJe0R - thumbs up, golden globes, golden globes 2017, denzel washington pic.twitter.com/D9534doKFv — Buzz Featured Inc. (@BuzzFeaturedInc) January 9, 2017 That petty-ass thumbs up said everything we were feeling about him losing the Best Actor award.