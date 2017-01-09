BLACK VOICES

The 11 Blackest Moments Of The 2017 Golden Globe Awards

"I really wanna thank the Migos, not for being in the show, but for making 'Bad and Boujee.'"

This year’s 74th annual Golden Globe Awards were black as hell. 

Even though Best Drama winner “Moonlight” got shut out of most of the awards it should have won, and even though Denzel Washington lost his much-deserved acting award for “Fences,” black people still showed out and pushed through in what was the most inclusive Golden Globes ceremony in decades

From Donald Glover’s epic (and numerous) acceptance speeches for “Atlanta” to Tracee Ellis Ross’s tribute to “women of color and colorful people,” to Questlove’s amazingly eclectic djing for the night, it was an evening in which black people definitely stood out. Below are some of the highlights: 

 

  • 1 When Questlove played "Black Beatles" and Black Twitter got its life.
    It was a blink-and-you-miss-it moment, but Questlove definitely had "Black Beatles" playing after a commercial break and black people on social media were most definitely here for it.
  • 2 #HiddenFences, and Pharrell's epic side-eye.
    Several times during the night, "Hidden Figures" and "Fences," two completely different films that happen to star black people, were referred to as "Hidden Fences." The flub (made first by Jenna Bush in this red carpet moment with Pharrell) started trending, with Black Twitter coming up with other similarly hilarious combinations like "Poetic Juice." 
  • 3 Donald Glover actually thanking Migos for "Bad and Boujee" during his acceptance speech.
    One of the best moments of the night was all the blank faces white people in the audience made when Donald Glover thanked Migos for their trap anthem, "Bad and Boujee."
  • 4 Tracee Ellis Ross's fabulous, inspiring speech after her first Golden Globe win ever.
    Tracee Ellis Ross became the first black woman in 34 years (since Debbie Allen in 1982) to win a Best Actress award in television at the Globes. A class act, Ross used the opportunity to encourage other women of color actresses like herself.
  • 5 Viola Davis talking about collard greens. 🙌🏿
    During her tribute to Meryl Streep, Viola Davis told an amazing anecdote about swapping recipes with the highly-lauded actress. She actually used the words "ham hocks" on the Golden Globes stage describing her collard greens recipe, and it was glorious. 
  • 6 Naomie Harris's face during Tom Hiddleston's boring acceptance speech.
    Tom Hiddleston gave a boring, self-congratulatory acceptance speech about helping people in South Sudan, and Naomie Harris's expression was basically all black people in that moment.
  • 7 All the Black Girl Magic.
    Issa Rae. Regina King. Tracee Ellis Ross. ANGELA BASSETT. The amount of beautiful, glowing melanin on the Golden Globe red carpet was a testament to the beauty and magic of black women.
  • 8 This moment.
    "Atlanta" stars Brian Tyree Henry and Keith Stanfield hugging during Donald Glover's second acceptance speech for the show was a beautiful moment of black solidarity and love. 
  • 9 Viola Davis's iconic speech shouting out her dad.
    Viola Davis is the queen of awards acceptance speeches. Receiving her award for Best Supporting Actress, Davis paid tribute to her father, the "original Troy."

    "Born in 1936, groomed horses, had a fifth grade education, didn't know how to read until he was 15," she said. "But you know what? He had a story. And it deserved to be told.
  • 10 This moment from Denzel.
    That petty-ass thumbs up said everything we were feeling about him losing the Best Actor award.
  • 11 "Moonlight" closing out the night by getting the Best Drama award it DESERVED.
    FINALLY!!!! Barry Jenkins and his stellar all-black cast more than deserved the top award of the night for what was, easily, the best film of the year. 

