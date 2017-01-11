The 5 Most Extravagant Hotel Experiences In The World

For Condé Nast Traveler, by Krisanne Fordham.

Courtesy Four Seasons

Talk about #travelgoals. From your own personal submarine to on-demand fireworks, we’ve rounded up the world’s most over-the-top hotel experiences.

1. A private pool at the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea, Hawaii

What’s better than a beachfront infinity pool in Maui with a swim-up bar and underwater speakers? Having that pool all to yourself. For an entire evening, the Four Seasons Maui at Wailea offers exclusive use of its communal Serenity Pool — considered one of Hawaii’s best hotel pools no less — as part of the resort’s ultra-luxe Unforgettable Experiences program. If you can tear yourself away from swimming and drinking, take advantage of the customized multi-course sunset dinner, live entertainment such as a ukulele serenade and hula-dancing, and couples’ massage, all of which are offered poolside. (From $5,000, not including accommodations)

Courtesy Lacaula Island

2. Your own submarine at Lacaula Island Resort, Fiji

This 3,200-acre private island resort, owned by Red Bull magnate Dietrich Mateschitz, spares no expense when it comes to luxury — but nothing quite tops its private two-person submarine. Thanks to Lacaula Island’s all-inclusive package, guests get on-demand access to a $1.85 million DeepFlight Super Falcon submarine, the same kind owned by Sir Richard Branson (though his isn’t available for guest use at his own Necker Island resort). The submarine, which can go as deep as 60 feet underwater, will take you from the island’s main beach to a nearby reef, where you can glide alongside scorpion fish, clown fish, turtles, and leopard sharks. (From $4,200 a night)

Courtesy Lotte New York Palace

3. Diamond jewelry at Lotte New York Palace, New York

The 5,000-square-foot, three-level Jewel Suite at the Lotte New York Palace is pretty lavish to begin with, adorned with handblown crystal chandeliers and plush, jewel-toned furniture, plus an outdoor jacuzzi tub and panoramic views over Manhattan. But if that’s not quite enough then don’t worry: All Jewel Suite guests are gifted a Martin Katz Diamond Microband Ring, worth $2,500, to seal the deal. (Though at $25,000 a night, we'd hardly call it a freebie).

Courtesy Las Ventanas al Paraíso

4. On-demand fireworks at Las Ventanas al Paraíso, Los Cabos, Mexico

At a whopping 28,000 square feet, the aptly-named Ty Warner Mansion at Las Ventanas in Los Cabos could very well be a standalone resort. Built directly on the water’s edge, the villa comes with a 330-foot-long beachfront infinity pool, as well as two jacuzzis, a massage pavilion, a private wine and champagne cellar, and “tequila library” among countless other over-the-top amenities. If things feel a little too quiet in your own private manor, opt for the complimentary fireworks show, which you can launch on-demand with a press of a button — select a pre-designed show, or create a customized one by choosing options on the world’s first fireworks menu. (From $35,000 a night)

Courtesy L'Apogée Courchevel

5. Ski lessons with an Olympian at L'Apogée Courchevel, France

Located in one of France’s top ski destinations, it's only fitting that guests staying at L'Apogee should learn from the very best. The beautiful five-star resort offers private ski lessons with the triple Olympic medalist and 15-time French ski champion Florence Masnada. Whether you’re a beginner or an advanced skier, Masnada will create a custom-made program especially for you. The all-day lessons include a morning workout, skiing in the Trois Vallées and an après–ski hangout and drink back at the chalet. (From $2,300 a night)

See the rest of The Most Extravagant Hotel Experiences in the World on CNTraveler.com

More from Condé Nast Traveler: