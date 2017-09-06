The 6 Best Chocolate Shops in Texas

On Friday I’m headed to my home state of Texas for more than a week of over-the-top chocolatey events to celebrate my book launch, and I can’t wait to see y’all. Here they are! (Scroll down for six of my favorite chocolate shops across the state.)

Dallas

“Strangely Delicious” Pairings at the Dallas Chocolate Festival

Saturday, September 9, 2017, noon-1 PM

Cheese, chilis, vegetables: who knows?! I’ll walk you through a guided tasting of some of the best bean-to-bar chocolate in the country, paired with unusual and delicious accompaniments. My book will be available for sale at the talk, and afterward I will be signing copies.

Free with admission to the festival; buy tickets here

Monday, September 11, 2017, 6-8 PM

While researching the pairing portion of my book, I found some delicious flavors when you eat chocolate with cheese: banana split with peanuts and hot fudge, pot roast and mashed potatoes, and buttered toast with jam and honey. Scardello is offering a special chocolate-cheese plate featuring four pairings and two wines, and I’ll be hanging out, talking about the pairings and signing books.

$15 for the pairings; $30 for the pairings and book, RSVP here

Austin

Tuesday, September 12, 2017, 7:30-8:45 PM

This is my favorite Pilates studio in the world, and I’m excited to taste vegan dark chocolates from bean-to-bar companies that emphasize health, use pure and sustainable ingredients, and taste great too.

Thursday, September 14, 2017, 6:30-8 PM

We'll be tasting bars from Amano Artisan Chocolate, Askinosie Chocolate,Fresco Chocolate, and Srsly chocolate as well as single-origin bonbons made with some of those chocolates by Chocolaterie Tessa. Space is limited to 30 people, so reserve your spot immediately!

Free with a preorder of my book. Here’s how to RSVP: 1. Preorder the book here: http://amzn.to/2vLYQgY 2. Send me an email with a copy of your receipt for the book at megan@chocolatenoise.com.

Saturday, September 16, 2017, 4-6 PM

Enjoy learning about bean-to-bar chocolate making while we taste our way through five cheeses and five fantastic Askinosie chocolates. Olives, almonds and Easy Tiger bread provided as well. Special guest: Lawren Askinosie of Askinosie Chocolate!

$60, including a copy of the book; purchase tickets here

Sunday, September 17, 2017, 1-5 PM

The 6 Best Chocolate Shops in Texas

Without further ado, here they are! Keep in mind that these are mainly chocolatiers, with a few chocolate makers thrown in there for good measure.

Spoiler alert: This Houston-area barbecue joint and bean-to-bar maker is in my book, on my list of the top 50 makers in the country! (Stay tuned for the full list, coming soon.)

Find single-origin truffles made with American bean-to-bar chocolate as well as specialty bonbons at this delightful shop in Austin.

Gorgeous truffles and treats (think upscale candy bars) delight the eyes and the mouth at this Dallas chocolatier; visit the shop for homemade ice cream and drinking chocolate.

Colorful bonbons and chocolate high heels are the name of the game at this Houston chocolatier.

Creative flavor combinations and chocolate bark with pretty patterns distinguish Austin-based Crave. Look for a chocolate display at owner Krystal Craig’s new restaurant, Intero, opening soon.

Find creative treats like chocolate “salami” and One-Night Stand Potion (agave nectar, tequila, dark chocolate) at this whimsical Dallas chocolatier.

