The 6 Secret Steps to Unlock Your Mind by Using Self Hypnosis

The human mind is wonderful. If you are capable of controlling your mind truly, you will be able to change your life completely, having what you truly desire deep inside yourself.

However, most people don’t know how to use their mind to unlock all of their wonderful potential and abilities, causing them sometimes pain instead of happiness.

So how do you truly control your mind?

Life coach & mental trainer celebrity David Michigan, followed by more than 2 million persons on social media, has a 6 step self-hypnosis protocol to reach your unconscious mind quickly and start changing yourself for the better.

Let’s not wait further, here is the protocol:

Step 1: The Goal

First, you need to choose a clear and precise goal. Once it is done, write your objective, as if you were ordering yourself (Example: "Lose 10 pounds in 3 months"). Then, it is very important that you look at it for 20 seconds to properly memorize it, and after that, stop looking at it.

Step 2: The Relaxation

For the second step, you need to find a place where you feel perfectly safe. Then, sit or lie down by taking a position that is comfortable for you. After that, close your eyes, take a deep breath and start relaxing.

Step 3: The Induction

Now relax so much your eyelids that your eyes just want to stay closed. And when you are sure that your eyes are so relaxed that they will remain close, test them 2 seconds to prove you that they will remain well closed. After this, stop testing them and feel a deep relaxation in your body

(NB: If your eyes open, you have not relaxed your eyelids enough, so relax them even more so that your eyes do not want to work)

Step 4: The Affirmation

For this step, repeat your goal inside your mind. Repeat it three times, hearing your voice resound.

(NB: Many people hear another voice than theirs, that's normal so stay calm: your unconscious is communicating with you)

Step 5: The Visualization

Now, imagine yourself exactly "owning" and more important "being" what you want. Include every detail possible in your scene and feel inside you an immeasurable joy.

Stay in this special place inside of you for around 5 minutes, living your wonderful experience fully.

Step 6: The Awakening

For the last step, count slowly in your mind from 1 to 5, taking deep breaths. Then open your eyes.