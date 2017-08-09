The 7 Best Business Podcasts You Should Be Listening To

The 7 Best Business Podcasts

I listen to a crazy amount of podcasts. When I drive, in the shower, while cooking. Any time I can. I gauge how good they are by how often I share them with my team. If I find myself saying to my business manager “Laura, you have to listen to episode #326”, then I know it’s good. And if I find myself stopping what I’m doing and taking notes then I know it’s truly worthy.

Over the course of listening to thousands of episodes, I found that the 7 podcasts below rose to the top. These podcasts and their hosts have become my go-tos for business hacks, insights and inspiration. I gravitate towards these business podcasts because they have incredible guests with real world experience, and hosts that know how to mine those nuggets of gold for their listeners. It’s like being one table over at a cafe while two brilliant business minds grab coffee and talk secrets and shortcuts while you secretly take notes. These best business podcasts will provide you with great tools and tips for going further, faster.

Best Innovation Podcast - Innovation Ecosystem

Innovation Ecosystem with Mark Bidwell

What’s this best business podcast about?

Innovation Ecosystem covers innovation, leadership, and change in the world of leadership. Topics we all need to pay attention to in this fast-paced competitive world.

Why did it make the list?

Mark is an innovation thought leader himself so he always knows what to ask. He digs deep and gets the best nuggets of wisdom out of his guests. His interviews feel conversational and not canned so it’s fun and informative to listen to. Lots of head nodding when I listen to this one.

Best Business Podcast - Mixergy

Mixergy with Andrew Warner

What’s this best business podcast about?

Mixergy interviews proven entrepreneurs and digs deep into their successes and failure.

Why did it make the list? Who doesn’t want to learn from the most successful entrepreneurs out there? I love the “street smarts”, no hypothetical focus and Andrew’s dig deep and get the real deal interview style. Lots of aha moments come from this podcast.

Best Business Podcast - Inside LaunchStreet

Inside LaunchStreet with Tamara Kleinberg

What’s this best business podcast about?

Inside LaunchStreet interview top innovators and leaders out there shaking things up so YOU can innovate, differentiate, get further, faster in this crazy cluttered world.

Why did it make the list?

Ok, shameless self promo here. I’m the host and yes, I love my own podcast. I dig deep into my guest’s experiences to give you innovation hacks and insights that will help you take your game to the next level. My interviews with cutting edge intrapreneurs and entrepreneurs about how they use innovation to gain the advantage always leaves me with more notes that I can keep up with.

Best Business Podcast - Smart Passive Income

Smart Passive Income with Pat Flynn

What’s this best business podcast about?

SPI focuses on strategy and advice for building your online business but you don’t have to have an online business to get tons of value

Why did it make the list? Pat’s guests are full of real-world experience and he does a great job of pulling out specific strategies and tactics you can implement immediately. He seems as eager to learn as his listeners and leaves no stone unturned. I’ve implemented many things I’ve learned from listening to SPI.

Best Business Podcast - Outside In

Outside In C-Space with Charles Trevail

What’s this best business podcast about?

Outside In takes a look at the strategies and philosophies of the world’s most customer-centered brands

Why did it make the list?

Ever wondering how some brands do it, especially the ones you admire most? This podcast will tell you by pulls back the curtains of the big brands. Top leaders from highly successful brands share their strategies, rationale and experiences. I always find myself taking notes on ways to up my business game today.

Best Business Podcast - Leaders In The Trenches

Leaders In The Trenches with Gene Hammett

What’s this best business podcast about?

Leaders In The Trenches is for leaders seeking to develop the key skills of authority and influence for business growth.

Why did it make the list?

Gene has an incredible “fluff” radar so no one gets away with just giving the motivational statement on his podcast. I know, he did it to me. If you make a statement you better be prepared to back it up. That means listeners get the real deal advice for becoming a better leader. My team will tell you they are happy I listen to this podcast.

Best Business Podcast - Tony Robbins

Tony Robbins Podcast

What’s this best business podcast about?

Tony Robbins podcast is about living an extraordinary life and sharing the key secrets to success in business and life.

Why did it make the list?

Yes, Tony Robbins is a motivational powerhouse. And because he’s such a powerhouse he has the the opportunity to interview some incredible people that are doing outstanding things in the business and performance world. I listen almost every morning because I love the dose of business expertise and motivation.