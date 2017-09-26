Ever since he announced his candidacy people inside and outside the beltway, the White House, the GOP, the DNC, Congress, the Justice Department and all the news media have been trying to figure out a rhyme or reason or a predictable pattern to explain President Trump’s erratic behavior.

It may be that technology and AI might be able to do that for us.

Imagine Trump’s mind is mainly a SSD (solid state drive) which is the repository of his long term memory, his beliefs and his biases. Contained within that are his views on immigration, national security, taxes, North Korea, etc.

Then imagine his Tweeting is his RAM (Random Access Memory) and represents his short-term memory and that is something that reacts wildly to whatever is thrown at it from the events of the day that are directed at him, but is also informed by the biases from his SSD.

Now imagine that like your smartphone, every day the RAM gets overloaded and when that happens, it needs to be cleared. In Trump’s case, perhaps that is what happens when he sleeps – for however few hours that amounts to. Then imagine that when he does sleep it is like powering down your smart phone and draining all the RAM out which then enables it to power up and start with a clean memory. For Trump that means going to sleep and when he awakens, he, too, has clean slate from which to start reacting to the events of the day that seem to be connected to him and that translates into his Tweets.

If any of the above analogy fits the way President Trump’s brain works, here’s my question to the technology and AI community.

Is there any way to reprogram his brain so that his RAM listens to with reason to and deliberates over whatever news comes his way instead of it being controlled by the biases from his SDD and thereupon only looking out into the world for confirmation of those biases?