08/29/2017 01:01 pm ET

The Best Yoga Mats For Beginners

Picking the right yoga mat is an essential first step on your aspiring-yogi journey.

By Amanda Pena
fizkes via Getty Images

If you’re on the path to increased flexibility and mind-body enlightenment, one of your first questions is probably, “Which yoga mat should I get?”

For beginning yogis, there are quite a few qualities to consider when choosing your most important yoga accessory: thickness, wicking capabilities, slip-resistance, sustainability and price.

Thicker yoga mats are ideal if you have achy joints. Though it won’t provide with much balance, it’ll ease the pressure on your knees. Or, if you’re not looking to invest much in your first mat, there are beginner mats out there that are extremely affordable ― but they usually break down quickly and don’t check off as many features as higher quality ones, like sweat-proof and slip-resistance.

Whatever your end goal in getting involved in yoga, there’s a mat out there for you. Check out our six favorite beginner yoga mats below, and don’t forget to sign up for our Full Carts, Can’t Lose email to stay on top of the best sales each week.

  • 1 BalanceFrom GoYoga All-Purpose Yoga Mat with Carrying Strap
    Amazon
    This mat is extremely thick, providing support for some of those beginner joint pains. It's also got enough extra material in length and width to fit almost all body types. Shop it here for $13.
  • 2 Premi-OM Yoga Mat by Youphoria Yoga
    Amazon
    While this mat is a little pricier, you can't beat the quality, non-slip factor and eco-friendly design of this mat. Shop it here for $57.
  • 3 YogaRat 1/4-Inch RatMat
    Amazon
    This mat offers so many great features for its price; it contains no phthalates or plasticizers and it's just thick enough to give you that added support without throwing off your balance. Shop it here for $18.
  • 4 Gaiam Beginner's Yoga Starter Kit
    Amazon
    For $18, you can't beat what this Gaiam beginner yoga kit has to offer. It includes a practice alignment mat, a yoga brick for proper positioning, a supportive yoga strap, and two full-length yoga workouts. Shop it here.
  • 5 Manduka PROLite Yoga and Pilates Mat
    Amazon
    This latex-free mat is designed to last a lifetime, making it a great investment for a long-game beginner yogi. It also repels sweat, has great grip, and ultra dense cushioning. Shop it here for $64.
  • 6 Jade Harmony Yoga Mat
    Amazon
    This mat is perfect for the yogi concerned about their ecological imprint. Its popular, eco-friendly design is made of natural rubber, is slip-resistant, and has incomparable cushioning. Jade Yoga also plants a tree for every mat sold. Shop it here for $75.

Amanda Pena Creative Specialist, HuffPost

