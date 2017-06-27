The Bob Cesca Show Podcast: Trumpcare Is A Deadly Mistake; Plus, Trump's Confusing Russia Tweets

Today’s topics include: Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News & Comment is here today; The full scoop on the CBO’s scoring of the Senate Trumpcare bill; Millions will lose insurance; McConnell’s confounding strategy was doomed to fail; Fox and Friends giggles at notion of people dying; Thousands of unwanted pregnancies; White House lied in Obamacare tweet; Trump attacks Obama for doing nothing to stop Russia attack; and much more.