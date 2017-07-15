“Happily Ever After” does exist.

In its new movie “Wreck-It Ralph 2: Ralph Breaks the Internet,” Disney is finally bringing its princesses together.

Attendees at the official Disney fan club’s D23 convention in Anaheim, California, were recently treated to a clip from the film, showing protagonists Ralph (John C. Reilly) and Vanellope (Sarah Silverman) coming to the Disney website OhMy.Disney.com. Vanellope will “infiltrate a dressing room full of Disney princesses just to mess with them,” and nearly every princess and the original voice actors will become part of your world.

Reports say the scene includes Tiana (Anika Noni Rose), Rapunzel (Mandy Moore), Belle (Paige O’Hara), Jasmine (Linda Larkin), Merida (Kelly Macdonald), Ariel (Jodi Benson), Anna and Elsa (Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel), Mulan (Ming-Na Wen), Pocahontas (Irene Bedard), and Moana (Auli’i Cravalho).

So. Many. Princesses. Voices of Belle, Pocahontas, Rapunzel, Moana, Vanellope, Anna, Merida, Tiana, Jasmine & Ariel unite at #D23Expo. pic.twitter.com/wx3wAEf0r7 — Marcus Errico (@MarcusErrico) July 15, 2017

Apparently it goes down like this: After Vanellope enters the dressing room, the princesses will be ready to attack, with Cinderella smashing her glass slipper and holding it out like a broken bottle, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Vanellope then claims she’s a princess. After some princess test questions, the Disney princesses warm up to the point where they’re all wearing casual clothes like Vanellope, too.

“What’s this called again…? Oh yeah, shirt,” says Ariel.

And just when you thought Disney couldn’t fit even one more character into the scene, the princesses end up ripping on C-3PO from “Star Wars.”

Tweets are in, and people are loving it.

Holy smokes: scene from WRECK-IT RALPH 2 shows off all the Disney princess interacting with Vanellope. It's pure genius. #D23Expo — Borys Kit (@Borys_Kit) July 14, 2017