The Faithful Shopper: Eat Out East

The Hamptons dining scene reinvents itself each year and is always a cause for a culinary celebration! All of Manhattan seems to be in the Hamptons now to catch the last month of summer. Here's my guide to dining options out East, from Southampton to Montauk.

In East Hampton...

EMP (Eleven Madison Park) Summer House opened at 341 Pantigo Road after closing for renovations and popping up in the old Moby’s spot with a more casual version of Daniel Humm and Will Guidara’s tasting-menu. The new indoor/outdoor restaurant is so exclusive that all the tables are reserved for Amex cardholders only, plus you have to purchase your reservation ahead of time with a $25 non-refundable deposit. But there is usually some space available for walk-ins, on a first-come, first-served basis.

Springs Tavern, 15 Fort Pond, by Dan and Charlene DeSmet, is in the former Wolfie’s Tavern space after a complete renovation. Chef Michael Ruggiero, formerly of Nick & Toni’s and Harvest on Fort Pond, is serving American pub-style food.

Highway Restaurant & Bar, 290 Montauk Hwy, has new outdoor dining with alfresco tables on a secluded deck. The spot is overseen by executive chef Anand Sastry, formerly of Eleven Madison Park, Troisgros in France and private chef to King Hussein of Jordan.

Dopo La Spaggia East Hampton, by chef/co-owner Maurizio Marfoglia, is expanding from Sag Harbor to East Hampton with a second, significantly larger indoor and outdoor space at 31 Race Lane.

The Maidstone debuted after major renovations at 207 Main Street.

Harbor East, 44 Three Mile Harbor Road, is serving locally sourced farm-to-table brunch and dinners and then transforms at night into a club.

Cove Hollow Tavern replaced Café Max at 85 Montauk Hwy with a strong focus on seafood.

In Montauk...

Flagship by father/son duo Chef Eric and Adam Miller opened at 466 West Lake Drive with a menu focused on seafood and craft cocktails.

La Fine, at 236 Edgemere Street, joined forces with Michelin Starred Chef Tim Lu to produce a menu combining rustic Italian and modern contemporary styles.

In Sag Harbor...

Sag Harbor welcomed Le Bilboquet to 1 Long Wharf in the former B. Smith spot, adding to the iconic portfolio in NYC, Dallas and Atlanta, all known for their well-heeled, celebrity crowds.

Lulu Kitchen & Bar, by Marc Rowan of Duryea’s Lobster Deck and Arbor, debuted another new restaurant at 126 Main Street and will be open year-round, featuring wood-burning cuisine by chef Phillippe Corbet.

In Southampton...

Oreya is now the entire restaurant, pool and outdoor spaces at The Capri Hotel Southampton, 281 Country Road 39A, by chef and restaurateur Greg Grossman, serving Mediterranean cuisine focused on Greek influence.

The Southampton Inn, 91 Hill Street, is changing its restaurant again this season, from Clyde’s to Claude’s, with breakfast, lunch and light bites on the lush courtyards and pool patios.

In Amagansett...

Amagansett now boasts Wölffer Kitchen, 4 Amagansett Square Drive, the second East End eatery from the Wölffer Estate Vineyard co-owners and siblings, Marc and Joey Wölffer; their first locale opened in Sag Harbor in 2015.

Savor this roundup and watch for my next edition of The Faithful Shopper!