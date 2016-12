The First 'Alien: Covenant' Trailer Is A Terrifying Holiday Treat

"Pete's Dragon"

As the summer blockbuster season drew to a close, "Pete's Dragon" was the warm blanket needed to shield ourselves from all the explosive mediocrity. Wrap yourself in Disney's finest live-action reimagining yet, an earnest adventure that pits childlike wonder against greedy profiteering. When townsfolk discover little orphan Pete (Oakes Fegley) in the forest, they decide his colossal green friend should be caged and displayed like a tourist attraction. From the wilderness to the quaint town surrounding it, "Pete's Dragon" roves with a splendor that opposes the cynical forces working against our heroes. Movies like this one, directed by David Lowery, insist that sometimes, in the midst of desperation, sweetness prevails.