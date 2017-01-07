Welcome To An All-Too Real Dystopia In First 'The Handmaid's Tale' Trailer

Things might be look pretty bleak in America currently, but at least we aren’t living in a totalitarian regime... yet.

The first trailer for Hulu’s television adaptation of the celebrated Margaret Atwood dystopian novel The Handmaiden’s Tale arrived on Saturday and we’re already prepared to declare the upcoming 10-episode series as our new favorite TV show.

“The Handmaiden’s Tale” follows a group of women living under an oppressive theocracy that only values them for procreation. In the 30-second clip, we meet Offred (Elisabeth Moss), who is forced contend with this new dystopian reality after being separated from her husband and daughter.

“I had another name, but it’s forbidden now,” she says. “So many things are forbidden now.”

We have an endless amount of questions from watching the teaser, but all we can think about is where are they taking Alexis Bledel?!

Ugh, this would never happen in Stars Hollow.

“The Handmaid’s Tale” premieres Wednesday, April 26 on Hulu.