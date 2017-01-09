It’s a distant memory, but there was once a time when McDonald’s was not a worldwide behemoth. A businessman named Ray Kroc helped to franchise the fast-food joint, and now he has a whole movie of his own.

The Huffington Post and its parent company, AOL, have a joint exclusive clip from “The Founder,” in which Michael Keaton plays Kroc and B.J. Novak plays Harry J. Sonneborn, who became the first McDonald’s president. The scene shows the two men in the throes of expanding the burger business.