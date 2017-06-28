Jody B. Miller, Contributor CEO, Author, Keynote

The Freedom Shift: How Baby Boomers Can Redefine Happiness in Work and Life

06/28/2017 02:25 pm ET
logo creator

This is the first video in a 3-part series I have created called, THE FREEDOM SHIFT.

Part One is for Baby Boomers. Park Two is for Millennials. Part Three combines the best of both for a more fun, dynamic and engaging work life for all.

https://lnkd.in/gGbkEJv

Appreciation and Credit to the following amazing websites for use of their photos in this presentation.

https://lnkd.in/gBe_7qY

www.consumerreports.org

www.huffingtonpost.com

https://lnkd.in/gtMpMPf

www.joshfults.com

https://lnkd.in/gbNieqZ

www.netpicks.com

https://lnkd.in/gez3HEn

https://lnkd.in/g5MQ45A https://lnkd.in/gS8gsbX

This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
The Freedom Shift: How Baby Boomers Can Redefine Happiness in Work and Life

CONVERSATIONS