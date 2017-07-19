The 'Game Of Thrones' Creators' Next Show Is Called 'Confederate'

As “Game of Thrones” is left with just a dozen more episodes, series co-creators and showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are looking ahead to their next project.

The new show, “Confederate,” is set to begin production after the current series wraps its eighth and final season. It imagines another fictional world where slavery is a reality ― this time, in a future version of the United States that’s already been ravaged by two civil wars. Here’s the full description from HBO:

“Confederate” chronicles the events leading to the Third American Civil War. The series takes place in an alternate timeline, where the southern states have successfully seceded from the Union, giving rise to a nation in which slavery remains legal and has evolved into a modern institution. The story follows a broad swath of characters on both sides of the Mason-Dixon Demilitarized Zone ― freedom fighters, slave hunters, politicians, abolitionists, journalists, the executives of a slave-holding conglomerate and the families of people in their thrall.

“We have discussed ‘Confederate’ for years, originally as a concept for a feature film,” Benioff and Weiss said in a statement. “But our experience on ‘Thrones’ has convinced us that no one provides a bigger, better storytelling canvas than HBO. There won’t be dragons or White Walkers in this series, but we are creating a world, and we couldn’t imagine better partners in world-building than Nichelle [Tramble Spellman] and Malcolm [Spellman], who have impressed us for a long time with their wit, their imagination and their Scrabble-playing skills.”

The Spellmans, who’ve worked on “The Good Wife” and “Empire,” respectively, will partner as executive producers and writers on the series along with two “Game of Thrones” vets.