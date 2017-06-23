The Health Care Bill Gets Its Own '10 Things I Hate About You' Poem

After the Senate released its draft of the Affordable Health Care Act on Thursday, women’s health care organizations voiced their concern about what the AHCA would mean for women.

NARAL Pro-Choice America President Ilyse Hogue called it “morally bankrupt” and Cecile Richards, President of Planned Parenthood, said “the bill that was crafted by 13 white men in secret shockingly doesn’t do well by women.”

One local Planned Parenthood affiliate in Minnesota went for a more creative approach, though, and took a page from the infamous poetry scene in the 1999 romcom, “10 Things I Hate About You.”

The poem, “13 Things I Hate About You,” pretty much nails what’s wrong in one succinct statement.

“Dear American ‘Health Care’ Act” the poem reads. “I hate the way you don’t represent me, and the way you steal our care. If I told you you’d strip Medicaid from millions, would that show you the burden that we’d bear?” (Read the full poem below.)

