The Internet Loves These Dancing Dads At A Concert With Their Daughters

Two dads are making the rounds online for having just as much fun at a concert as their young daughters.

At a concert held by Gloucester Rugby Club at Kingsholm Stadium on Saturday, Neil Cooley watched Little Mix, a girl group who got its start in 2011 on the U.K. version of “The X Factor,” in concert with his almost 6-year-old daughter. He also attended the show with his friend Joe and his daughter. On Monday, Cooley shared a video on Twitter of the two dads dancing with their daughters on their shoulders and singing along to the group’s song “Touch.” The 30-second video shows the dads enjoyed themselves as much as the girls.

Cooley told HuffPost his daughter “absolutely loved” the show.

“She didn’t stop singing and smiling the whole way through,” he said.

Cooley, who wore a Little Mix shirt at the show and whose favorite Little Mix songs are “Touch” and “Power,” also thought it was a “brilliant” and “fantastic” concert.

Since posting the video, the dancing and singing father-daughter group have racked up more than 2 million views on LADbible’s Facebook page. They also were noticed by the girl group who started it all. On Monday, Little Mix member Jade Thirlwall tweeted on the group’s Twitter account that the video “made [her] day.”

This has made my day 😍 thank you, glad you all enjoyed it! xjadex https://t.co/eSX6GV0jh7 — Little Mix (@LittleMix) June 26, 2017