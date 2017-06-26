The Internet's Hottest New Meme Is This Gorilla 'Giving A TED Talk'

Surely because we are all still collectively mourning Harambe, gorilla memes have dominated the World Wide Web lately.

First, there was the intrepid gorilla in a kiddie pool dancing to “Maniac” and now there is “Lecturing Gorilla,” also known as “TED Talk Gorilla.”

The photograph that sparked the meme looks like this:

When the top pic on @reddit is from last week's Roaring Night at the #LAZoo! 🦍 https://t.co/eKDuc3E45X pic.twitter.com/QIoMN6ui1t — Los Angeles Zoo (@LAZoo) June 25, 2017

The candid shot of the chatty gorilla was taken during the Los Angeles Zoo’s Roaring Night event last week, and it has taken off like a stampede.

The meme-y madness spread from Twitter to Reddit with this particular tweet (the verbiage of which is in the image the Los Angeles Zoo tweeted above):

This gorilla looks like he decided to have this undergrad philosophy lecture outside since it's a nice day https://t.co/c8AdaZckPX — Nilah Magruder (@nilaffle) June 22, 2017

We couldn’t agree with the sentiment more. The gorilla appears to be an elegant lecturer.

Luckily, others had their own thoughts about this loquacious ape and ran with it. Here are some of favorites:

So I said to myself, "if this can happen to Harambe, it could happen to me" pic.twitter.com/B0KhT3izMy — pat tobin (@tastefactory) June 25, 2017

"So do yall understand now why we are so outraged by Harambe's death?" pic.twitter.com/SFETKHJT80 — Queen Kaneki (@Crislex) June 24, 2017

"Thanks for coming, I'll keep this brief. I'm not looking to name names but I want to talk to you all about the state of the shared kitchen" pic.twitter.com/TsF0Q8IwoD — Jamie McKelvie (@McKelvie) June 25, 2017

"But the real low point for me came in '97" pic.twitter.com/9fJKKI4RfJ — Mike Rutherford (@CardChronicle) June 23, 2017

"But the real money comes when you are able to recruit your own down line Herbalife distributors." pic.twitter.com/PWNcVsD8oF — Mark Ennis (@MarkEnnis) June 23, 2017

“So boom...this little ass UNSUPERVISED kid jumps in OUR enclosure....” pic.twitter.com/b97wIO7Qs4 — memes (@memeprovider) June 24, 2017

"Harambe epitomized the performative/discursive resistance of an intersectional praxis against entrenched, privileged power structures." pic.twitter.com/5Thp4jJ4ig — Sweet Meteor O'Death (@smod4real) June 25, 2017

The only TED Talk I'd pay to see pic.twitter.com/vVSE0Oh5e7 — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) June 25, 2017

People think this Gorilla is giving a Ted Talk but he's actually practicing for his Comedy Central half hour. pic.twitter.com/qgfuNX11Mj — Eden Dranger (@Eden_Eats) June 26, 2017

"So basically the gist of the meme, such as it is, is that the gorilla kind of looks like he's holding forth in an I'm-talkin'-here way." pic.twitter.com/IzFrifL6o8 — David Roth (@david_j_roth) June 25, 2017