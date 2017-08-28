The Interview No One Wants

As of October 1, 2017, the U.S. Citizenship & Immigration Service (USCIS) will require in-person interviews for applicants who apply to adjust their status from employment-based nonimmigrant visa status (such as H-1B, L-1, and O-1, to name a few) to that of lawful permanent resident based on an approved immigrant petition (Form I-140). Visa holders who are family members of refugees or asylees will also be required to undergo in-person interviews when they apply for lawful permanent residence. This interview mandate is part of President Trump’s plan to apply “extreme vetting” to immigrants and visitors to the U.S.

This policy, as confirmed by USCIS spokesperson Carter Langston, is “part of a comprehensive strategy to further improve the detection and prevention of fraud and security risks to the United States.”(http://www.politico.com/story/2017/08/25/trump-administration-green-card-hurdle-242050). Although the in-person interview is not a new procedure, the USCIS has been waiving the interview requirement for many employment-based adjustment of status applicants because the interviews tended to cause a backlog in processing and waste valuable resources (personnel, time and funding).