Oh boy, Elroy.

Several outlets are reporting that the ABC network has ordered a live-action adaptation of “The Jetsons,” joining other decades-old shows getting the reboot treatment, including “The Munsters” and “Miami Vice.”

The Hanna-Barbera cartoon staring your futuristic faves George, Jane and co. will be adapted as a multi-cam sitcom set 100 years in the future, according to Variety. Certainly, the way things are going politically and environmentally now, the future will be totally chill and laugh-track-ready. (Actually, if you believe the fan theory that the Jetsons never touch ground because Earth has basically been destroyed, this lines up pretty well.)

The original series aired on ABC from 1962 to 1963 with just 24 episodes. It was later resurrected in syndication in the mid-80s, with 41 additional episodes.