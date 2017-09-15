The Kaizen Approach to Achieving Your Biggest Goal (The Philosophy of Incremental Progress)

In a perfect world, by this time of the year, you would be halfway through your 2017 goals, right? Unfortunately, not many people can commit to a course of action to get what they want every year.

The Kaizen philosophy can make it insanely easy to commit to that goal. You should aim to continually make progress.

Instead of aiming for huge, drastic changes, what if you aimed to find small changes or actions you can make starting today. Small, continuous actions are the foundation of habits that stick. Einstein once said, “Compounding is the greatest mathematical discovery of all time.”

Stop aiming for a radical personal change!

A magic bullet cannot save you! You’ve got to embrace the process and enjoyit. You can’t escape the hard work it takes to get better. Every incredibly successful person you know today has been through the boring, mundane, time-tested process that eventually brings success. So, stop looking for “quick hacks” that bring faster results.

In his book, “One Small Step Can Change Your Life: The Kaizen Way” Robert Maurer writes, “Once you've experienced the joy of taking the first step, you can decide whether it's appropriate to take another. You'll know you're ready when your current step becomes automatic, effortless, and even pleasurable.

Instead of reading every self-improvement post for the one golden tip that will make you superhumanly efficient, focus on doing the actual work that needs to be done. You can inspire yourself to take action. The hard, long process is the only way though. You can’t achieve tremendous life success with a quick fix. Nobody gets it that easy.

Your big, audacious goals are not inspiring you!

“Be patient with yourself. Self-growth is tender; it’s holy ground. There’s no greater investment.” says Stephen Covey

Your attempt to be better usually ends in failure because you life-changing goals overwhelm you into inaction instead of inspiring you into action.Unrealistic goals make it insanely difficult to make any progress. You will get “stressed” over what is supposed to help you take action.

Helmut Schmidt encourages us to take baby steps towards a bigger goal. He once said, “Whoever wants to reach a distant goal must take small steps.”

Your performance and ability to get things done is inextricably bound to brain performance. A big, audacious goal looks scary to your brain. And when your brain encounters scary, it goes into “freeze” mode. You don’t want that. If you constantly overstretch yourself, you will lose the required energy you need to take the necessary action to get better.

Setting a goal, no matter how simple is always the easy part. Everyone has goals. The real challenge is not determining if you want the result, but if you are willing to accept the sacrifices required to achieve your goals.

If you want to achieve your goals at all times, create a system that works.Instead of a goal, design a great system or process. That way, you will always win. Even when your short-term goals are achieved, your next goal won’t be a struggle. Having a system is what matters. Committing to the process makes a huge difference.

Self-improvement is not a destination!

“You will never change your life until you change something you do daily,” says Mike Murdock

Learning should not end after formal education. Lifelong learning, the ongoing, voluntary, and self-motivated pursuit of knowledge can enrich your life and make you a better person every day.

Self-improvement isn’t a destination. You’re never done. Even if you have some success, and you want to maintain it, you have to keep doing the things you were doing that got you that success in the first place.

Your first step to improving your life and becoming the best version of your self won’t be easy. Nobody can promise you that things will be easy but they will get better. It pays to take a small action–any action–and grow from there.Remember, you are better off trying and crawling than anyone else who isn’t trying.

The Kaizen Approach and how it works

“Little strokes fell great oaks.” — Benjamin Franklin

Kaizen — Japanese for continuous improvement.

It was developed by Depression-era American business management theorists in order to build the arsenal of democracy that helped the U.S. win World War II. The Japanese took to the idea of small, continual improvement right away and gave it a name: Kaizen — Japanese for continuous improvement.

While Kaizen was originally developed to help businesses improve and thrive, it’s just as applicable to our personal lives.

The idea here is to focus on consistent improvements in your life, every day, no matter how small the step you take to be a better you than you were yesterday.

Kaizen is an amazing practice that yields extraordinary results with virtually no effort at all!

According to Brett and Kate McKay of “The Art of Manliness”:

“Instead of trying to make radical changes in a short amount of time, just make small improvements every day that will gradually lead to the change you want.Each day, just focus on getting 1% better in whatever it is you’re trying to improve. That’s it. Just 1%.

It might not seem like much, but those 1% improvements start compounding on each other. In the beginning, your improvements will be so small as to seem practically nonexistent. But gradually and ever so slowly, you’ll start to notice the improvements in your life. It may take months or even years, but the improvements will come if you just focus on consistently upping your game by 1%.”

Here is why Kaizen works

“When you improve a little each day, eventually big things occur. When you improve conditioning a little each day, eventually you have a big improvement in conditioning. Not tomorrow, not the next day, but eventually a big gain is made. Don’t look for the big, quick improvement. Seek the small improvement one day at a time. That’s the only way it happens — and when it happens, it lasts.” — John Wooden

The Kaizen approach is a reminder that all improvements must be maintained if we wish to secure consistent gains. Think of the smallest step you can take every day that would move you incrementally towards your goal.

Becoming 1% better everyday is a simple, practical way to achieve big goals.1% seems like a small amount. Yes, it is. It’s tiny. It’s easy. It’s doable. And it’s applicable to most things you want to do or accomplish.

It feels less intimidating and is more manageable. It might feel less exciting than chasing a huge win, but its results will be stronger and more sustainable.

