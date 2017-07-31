14 Tweets That Capture The Kind Of Love We All Aspire To Find

The term “relationship goals” gets thrown around a lot these days, but the couples mentioned in the tweets below really are worthy of that description.
Get inspired by the simple acts of love described below:
-
1
saw a husband tonight trade his plate of food with his wife because she liked what he ordered better & that's the kind of marriage i want— KT (@KatieWasmund) July 22, 2017
-
2
My parents are wine drunk watching jeopardy and my dad just looked at my mom and said "you're my best friend" and that's all I want in life— Quinc (@___quincy) December 29, 2015
-
3
the man at the grocery store who's facetiming his wife to make sure he gets the correct yogurt is the kind of relationship i want— simon (@ssimoncarter) August 19, 2016
-
4
My wife & I just snoozed 2 separate alarm clocks for 2.5 hrs. This is the exact relationship I hoped for.— Cameron Esposito (@cameronesposito) May 18, 2016
-
5
I overheard a guy saying to his girlfriend "are you ready to fucking rage" as they walked into target together and that's what I want— k8e (@kpfeffss) June 25, 2017
-
6
My grandpa and nana are sharing a piece of cake and he's literally putting bites on her spoon for her and that's the kind of marriage I want— Tay (@TayTayRosado) March 19, 2016
-
7
this is the kind of marriage i want pic.twitter.com/TVEU8W946i— FREDDY (@FreddyAmazin) June 26, 2017
-
8
my mom just said to me "all you need in life is 1 really good friend to get you by, mine is your dad" and that's the kind of marriage i want— sarah (@sarahoneillxo) May 10, 2017
-
9
I saw a husband cheering on his wife to chug her margarita at dinner... that's the type of relationship I want.— Katie Yates (@katieyates1) January 6, 2017
-
10
the kind of relationship i want pic.twitter.com/LuJ7ZcWTle— edelfa • (@leggomycabeyo) January 27, 2017
-
11
There was an elderly couple on tower of terror today, celebrating their anniversary. This is the only kind of relationship I want. pic.twitter.com/6Fpp0SXEPu— Izzie Naylor ✨ (@izzienaylor) July 13, 2017
-
12
this lady has her dog in the front seat and husband in the back. this will be me as a wife someday. pic.twitter.com/371b5K4tfp— Paige Russell (@paige_russsell) February 28, 2016
-
13
this guy in the nail salon was picking out colors and trying them on himself for his wife to see. that's the kind of marriage i want— autumn lea shull (@autumnnleaaa) April 29, 2017
-
14
Just heard a guy tell his wife she could get all 3 bottles of wine because she couldn't decide and honestly that's the support I want.— PrettyInPink (@kcatwalk1) June 24, 2017
CONVERSATIONS