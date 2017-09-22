The Kurdish Referendum Should Go On

There is a cardinal flaw in the current exercise as it is largely limited to the Iraqi territory. In an ideal situation, there needs to be a fully independent Kurdish state comprising of the present-day areas of Iraq, Iran, Syria and the south-eastern regions of Turkey. All of the states that Kurds live in have persecuted them in one way or another. Saddam Hussein is much maligned and Turkey takes the heat but Iran is the biggest oppressor of contemporary times. Kurds have been able to assert their identity in Turkey, despite the lingering discrimination. Post-Saddam Iraq has enabled them to forge their own, autonomous identity. It also helped the Shiite-led Iraqi government was too busy oppressing the Sunnis to focus its energies on the Kurds. Assad has also tolerated the quasi-independence of the Kurdish regions of Syria, as long as they’re not aiming the guns at him.

Iran is a curious exception. Outside its territory, it is aiding the Iraqi Kurds — as long as they are eager to do its bidding. Iran offered refuge to the Kurdish leadership during the troubles with Saddam. It was also Iran that decimated the Republic of Mahabad as soon as it was able to gain some strength post-WWII. Since then, the Iranian Kurds have been at the receiving end. The mullahs have proven to be more brutal than the Shah, perpetuating deep-rooted discrimination, summary executions; and denial of religious and social freedoms. Given the historical precedent of having an independent Kurdish republic in Iran, the first cry of freedom should rise from that region.

This brings us to the biggest culprit: the Kurdish leadership. Old hands like Massoud Barzani are not the true leaders of the Kurds when they tend to overlook the plight of their brethren in Iran and side with the same oppressors. A seemingly infinite greed for power could harm Kurdish interests in the long run.

Most galling is the opposition of the US, which has long relied on the Kurds to advance its agenda in the Middle East. Kurds are at the forefront in the fight against Daesh in Iraq and Syria. Before that, they led the opposition against Saddam. Kurds also acquiesced to the Israeli cause, as was once strongly advocated by the Americans. In return, they’ve not received much. American academia appears to be anti-independence. Same is the case with the think tanks. The International Crisis Group recently deliberated on how to mitigate the risks of the referendum, even when it is purely symbolical. The focus is on the fight against Daesh, which could take a hit due to diverted energies. Do Americans think of Kurds as politically expendable? In the same way as the Afghan Mujaheddin of the 1980s or other groups that were left high and dry? Early indications are not good.

Kurds make a key part of the social and ethnic fabric of the Middle East. They need to make peace with the Arabs. More importantly, Kurds need to join forces with the Iraqi and Syrian Sunnis if they want to hasten the process of freedom. Kurds and Sunnis in Iraq can come together in pursuing greater autonomy or preferably independence from the stranglehold of the “Southerners.” Thus a free Kurdistan should not only include Kirkuk or Kobani but also Aleppo, Mosul and Baghdad. An independent Kurdish-Arab state promising equal rights for all has become even more important.