34 Stunning Images That Capture The Beauty Of Eid In America

Eid al-Fitr, the festival that marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, is one of the most important holidays on the Islamic calendar. Traditionally lasting three days , Eid is marked by joyous family gatherings, prayers, gift-giving, and feasting.

In 2017, Eid began on June 25 in the United States and was observed in Muslim communities across the country.

From joining hundreds of fellow believers in prayer at sports stadiums to going to Toys “R” Us to pick out gifts for the kids, Muslim families in the United States have developed uniquely American ways of celebrating the holiday.

Below, HuffPost has gathered photos that showcase the diverse ways Muslims celebrate Eid in America.

Kholood Eid / Reuters Eid greetings, which wish wellness for the year, make up decorations around sweets and Arabic coffee at the home of the Yemeni-American Muslim Udayni family on the Eid al-Fitr holiday in Brooklyn, New York, U.S., on June 25, 2017.

Kholood Eid / Reuters Yemeni-American Muslim Hajar Udayni adjusts her hijab on the Eid al-Fitr Islamic holiday at her sister's home in Brooklyn, New York, U.S., June 25, 2017.

Kholood Eid / Reuters Yemeni-American Muslim boy Salman Udayni, 5, plays with balloons with the words "Eid Mubarak" in celebration of the Eid al-Fitr Islamic holiday at his home in Brooklyn, New York, U.S., June 25, 2017.

Kholood Eid / Reuters Yemeni-American Muslim Yusra Udayni prepares to leave her home to take part in Eid al-Fitr Islamic prayers in Brooklyn, New York, U.S., June 25, 2017.

Kholood Eid / Reuters Yemeni-American Muslim Talal Radman embraces his wife Yusra Udayni as the family return home after taking part in Eid al-Fitr prayers in Brooklyn, New York, U.S., on June 25, 2017.

Kholood Eid / Reuters Yemeni-American Muslim Iman Udayni turns to look from the driver's seat at a pair of earrings her daughter Hajar Udayni received as a gift from her husband in celebration of the Eid al-Fitr holiday in Brooklyn, New York, U.S., June 25, 2017.

Kholood Eid / Reuters Yemeni-American Muslim sisters Hajar Udayni (L) and Sara Udayni Udayni take part in Eid al-Fitr prayers in Brooklyn, New York, U.S., June 25, 2017.

Kholood Eid / Reuters Yemeni-American Muslim boy Salman Udayni, 5, picks out his Eid gifts at Toys "R" Us after the family took part in Eid al-Fitr prayers in Brooklyn, New York, U.S., on June 25, 2017.

Kholood Eid / Reuters Yemeni-American Muslim Abdul Udayni (L) helps his sister Hajar Udayni prepare a breakfast feast to celebrate the Eid al-Fitr holiday in Brooklyn, New York, U.S., on June 25, 2017.

Kholood Eid / Reuters The Yemeni-American Muslim Udayni family gather around for a large Eid breakfast, made up of traditional Yemeni dishes, to celebrate Eid al-Fitr holiday in Brooklyn, New York, U.S., on June 25, 2017.

Gabriela Bhaskar / Reuters Huda Quhshi, owner and cosmetologist at the Le'Jemalik Salon and Boutique, cuts the hair of a Muslim woman ahead of the Eid al-Fitr Islamic holiday in Brooklyn, New York, U.S., June 21, 2017. Picture taken on June 21, 2017.

Gabriela Bhaskar / Reuters Henna is applied to the hands and arms of a Muslim female customer at the Le'Jemalik Salon and Boutique ahead of the Eid al-Fitr Islamic holiday in Brooklyn, New York, U.S., June 21, 2017. Picture taken on June 21, 2017.

Gabriela Bhaskar / Reuters A Muslim woman picks out a color to get highlights in her hair at the Le'Jemalik Salon and Boutique ahead of the Eid al-Fitr Islamic holiday in Brooklyn, New York, U.S., June 21, 2017. Picture taken on June 21, 2017.

Gabriela Bhaskar / Reuters Muslim woman Khoda Kheir, 30, receives a Halal eyebrow treatment at the Le'Jemalik Salon and Boutique ahead of the Eid al-Fitr Islamic holiday in Brooklyn, New York, U.S., June 21, 2017.

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Madina (L) daughter of NYU Islamic Center Imam Khalid Latif (R) shows her Henna before Eid-ul-Fitr, a holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide that marks the end of the Islamic holy month of fasting 'Ramadan' at Islamic Center of New York University in Manhattan borough of New York, United States on June 23, 2017.

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Fatima Elif (R) gets a Henna before Eid-ul-Fitr, a holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide that marks the end of the Islamic holy month of fasting 'Ramadan' at Islamic Center of New York University in Manhattan borough of New York, United States on June 23, 2017.

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Muslims gather to perform Eid-al-Fitr prayer at Toyota Park Stadium in Chicago, United States on June 25, 2017. Approximately, 25 thousand people attended the prayer. Eid-al-Fitr is a holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide that marks the end of Muslims' holy month of fasting 'Ramadan'.

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Muslims walk to Bensonhurst Park to perform Eid-al-Fitr prayer in Brooklyn borough of New York, United States on June 25, 2017. Police forces took security measures during the event. Eid-al-Fitr is a holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide that marks the end of Muslims' holy month of fasting Ramadan.

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Muslims walk to Bensonhurst Park to perform Eid-al-Fitr prayer in Brooklyn borough of New York, United States on June 25, 2017. Eid-al-Fitr is a holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide that marks the end of Muslims' holy month of fasting Ramadan.

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Muslim girls are seen dressed for Eid-ul-Fitr in Bensonhurst Park of Brooklyn borough in New York, United States on June 25, 2017. Eid-al-Fitr is a holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide that marks the end of Muslims' holy month of fasting 'Ramadan'.

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Muslims perform Eid-al-Fitr prayer in Bensonhurst Park of Brooklyn borough in New York, United States on June 25, 2017. Eid-al-Fitr is a holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide that marks the end of Muslims' holy month of fasting 'Ramadan'.

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Muslims perform Eid-al-Fitr prayer in Bensonhurst Park of Brooklyn borough in New York, United States on June 25, 2017. Eid-al-Fitr is a holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide that marks the end of Muslims' holy month of fasting Ramadan.

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images First Lady of New York Chirlane McCray (L) addresses Muslim crowds with Mayor of New York Bill De Blasio (R) after they performed Eid-al-Fitr prayer (L) in Bensonhurst Park after performing Eid-al-Fitr prayer in Brooklyn borough of New York, United States on June 25, 2017. Eid-al-Fitr is a holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide that marks the end of Muslims' holy month of fasting 'Ramadan'.

Gabriela Bhaskar / Reuters Six month old Palestinian American Waleed Shehadeh rests on a blanket as he is photographed by family members in celebration of the Muslim holiday Eid al-Fitr in Staten Island, New York, U.S., on June 25, 2017.

Gabriela Bhaskar / Reuters Nevien Shehadeh, 19, a Palestinian American, adjusts the head scarf of her mother Wisal before they depart their home to take part in prayers and celebrate the Muslim holiday Eid al-Fitr in Staten Island, New York, U.S., June 25, 2017.

Gabriela Bhaskar / Reuters A Muslim woman holds an umbrella as she prepares to take part in Eid al-Fitr prayers in Staten Island, New York, U.S., June 25, 2017.

Amr Alfiky / Reuters Muslim women walk to a nearby park to take part in Eid al-Fitr prayers in South Brunswick Township, New Jersey, U.S., on June 25, 2017.

Amr Alfiky / Reuters Muslim women take part in Eid al-Fitr prayers at a park in South Brunswick Township, New Jersey, U.S., on June 25, 2017.

Amr Alfiky / Reuters A Muslim congregation attending Eid al-Fitr prayers and celebrations are addressed by Phil Murphy, a gubernatorial candidate, at a park in South Brunswick Township, New Jersey, U.S., on June 25, 2017.

Amr Alfiky / Reuters Muslim children play in celebration of Eid al-Fitr at a park in South Brunswick Township, New Jersey, U.S., on June 25, 2017.

Amr Alfiky / Reuters Children eat cotton candy in celebration of Eid al-Fitr at a park in South Brunswick Township, New Jersey, U.S., on June 25, 2017.

Patrick Fallon / Reuters Muslim women pass through security as Muslims gather for the celebration of the Eid al-Fitr holiday, the end of the holy month of Ramadan at Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California, U.S., June 25, 2017.

Patrick Fallon / Reuters Dr. Muzammil Siddiqi of the Islamic Society of Orange County (L) prays with Muslims gathered for the celebration of the Eid al-Fitr holiday, the end of the holy month of Ramadan at Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California, U.S., June 25, 2017.