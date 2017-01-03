The Milk Makeup Blur Stick Is Like A Snapchat Filter For Your Face

For Allure, by Elizabeth Denton.

Hannah Choi/Allure

I’ve never really loved foundation, which is why I was so excited to try the Milk Makeup Blur Stick. I’m a big fan of both BB and CC creams because they smooth out my skin without covering up my freckles. Natural coverage — and less noticeable pores — is my dream. One foundation I am obsessed with is the brand’s Sunshine Skin Tint, because it’s the lightest, but creamiest, formula I’ve tried, so I had a feeling the Blur Stick would make it into my skin-care routine.

My first impression of the Milk Makeup Blur Stick is how soft it made my skin feel. I just rubbed it all over my face (sticks are so easy to use), concentrating on my T-zone because that’s where I can get a little oily. To be honest, I didn’t really see a difference up close — at first. Then I stepped back and looked in the mirror and noticed my skin looked like it had gone through the “pretty” Snapchat filter. (I don’t really know what it’s called but you know the one.) I know that sounds a lot like any other tinted moisturizer or cream but this product is oil-free and matte, which feels really modern and natural. I was already hooked. But then I used it as a primer and applied a full-coverage foundation on top, since it was New Year’s Eve and I wanted a more nighttime look. My foundation went on way smoother than usual (I used Kat Von D Lock‑It Tattoo Foundation), and it literally stayed on all night. Score.

I’m lucky I don’t have many fine lines — yet — but the Blur Stick will probably smooth those out, too. (If you try it, let me know!) The vegan, cruelty-free product is also free of silicone. This is important because silicone can clog your pores and cause break outs.

Swipe on, blur out 💫💫 Our first primer blurs pores + perfects skin instantly for a smooth finish. #BlurStick See for yourself 1/9 A photo posted by Milk Makeup (@milkmakeup) on Jan 2, 2017 at 1:54pm PST

The Blur Stick retails for $36 and goes on sale January 9 at milkmakeup.com. But, if you go to milk.mu/allureflashsale starting at noon on Tuesday, January 3, you can shop it a whole six days before everyone else. The link expires at midnight, so get shopping.