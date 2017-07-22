The New 'Thor' Trailer Will Ragna-Rock Your World

In the teaser trailer for “Thor: Ragnarok,” we saw Cate Blanchett’s character, Hela, destroy Thor’s hammer, Chris Hemsworth debut a new haircut and Hulk be his surprise gladiator opponent. Oh yeah, and it was set to Led Zeppelin.

Sounds like a tough act to follow? Wait until you see the official trailer released at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday.

The new footage is basically “Avengers 2.0,” as Thor teams up with Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) to take on Hela and stop “Ragnarok,” which is the end of everything.

Yeah, it just “Ragna-Rocks.”