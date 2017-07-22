ENTERTAINMENT
07/22/2017 05:29 pm ET

First 'Ready Player One' Teaser Has One 'Giant' Nostalgic Spoiler

Are you ready?

By Bill Bradley

The 1980s are the future thanks to the “Ready Player One” trailer.

The first footage of Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of Ernest Cline’s novel debuted at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, giving fans a healthy dose of nostalgia.

The movie tells the story of a dystopian future and people escaping to a virtual reality world full of fan favorite references, including “Back to the Future,” “Nightmare on Elm Street,” and even “The Iron Giant.”

In fact, much to the delight of fans, Steven Spielberg then confirmed Iron Giant is a huge presence in the film.

The movie is out March 2018, and we couldn’t be more ready. 

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

19 Superheroes With WTF Superpowers
Suggest a correction
Bill Bradley Entertainment Editor, HuffPost

MORE:

Movie Trailers Science Fiction (Movies) Steven Spielberg Ready Player One The Iron Giant
Subscribe to the Entertainment email.
Home to your favorite fan theories and the best movie recs.
First 'Ready Player One' Teaser Has One 'Giant' Nostalgic Spoiler

CONVERSATIONS