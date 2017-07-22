First 'Ready Player One' Teaser Has One 'Giant' Nostalgic Spoiler

The 1980s are the future thanks to the “Ready Player One” trailer.

The first footage of Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of Ernest Cline’s novel debuted at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, giving fans a healthy dose of nostalgia.

The movie tells the story of a dystopian future and people escaping to a virtual reality world full of fan favorite references, including “Back to the Future,” “Nightmare on Elm Street,” and even “The Iron Giant.”

In fact, much to the delight of fans, Steven Spielberg then confirmed Iron Giant is a huge presence in the film.

Spielberg just said Iron Giant is a big part of Ready Player One pic.twitter.com/XSzf3b1qB3 — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) July 22, 2017