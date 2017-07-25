The (Revised!) 5 Languages of Love

What would happy couples do without bestselling author, Gary Chapman? That’s the author who wrote the The Five Love Languages (8 years on the NY Times Non-Fiction List!) who asserts that each person has one primary way of perceiving love. Here are your only choices according to Mr. Chapman:
- Gift Giving
- Quality Time
- Words of Affirmation
- Acts of Service
- Physical Touch
But what would you do without me (20 years on the Best Friction list!) to break it down and give these five a quickie tweak to simplify things for you?
- Gif Giving — Try sending some of THESE)
- Quality Thyme — You should probably spring for the very best parsley, rosemary, and sage that you can find too. Try your local farmer’s market! Definitely the way to spice things up, but do pass on the garlic and onions.
- Birds of Affirmation — I would suggest a parrot, an African Gray or a Myna bird. In a pinch you can try training male parakeets to talk. Just teach them to greet your lover warmly with the following phrases to give your mate the affirmation he/she is seeking: “Polly doesn’t wanna cracker, Polly wants YOU!” or “Pretty Birdy” (works best if your significant other is named Betty or Billy and is slightly hard of hearing) and also, “I can talk, but can you fly?” (which isn’t necessarily affirming, but will give your sweetheart something to think about while they wait for you to finally move on to the 4th love language.)
- Acts of Cervix — This is an advanced love language and should be saved for the final stages of pregnancy. But if you’ve reached that point, then by all means go ahead and communicate in this most articulate fashion. Instantly dilating your cervix to 10 centimeters says, “I think you’re gonna be a dynamite father and I’m ready for us to be a team with this baby!” Failure to dilate and needing an emergency c-section might send the message that, “Uh, I’ve changed my mind about this whole parenting thing with you. Can we walk back up the aisle and reverse the marriage as well??”
- Psychic Touché — This might be the most important love language of all. You need to somehow communicate the meaning of “Touché” (“Wow, you got me! That’s another point for you! Aren’t you the most clever one tonight?!) through your sheer mental powers alone. When you can convey this one simple word (with just that hauntingly familiar look in your eyes) all the way across a crowded laundromat during a power outage while experiencing a hot flash, you’ll know you have mastered this communication skill down pat. But be very careful that the facial expression doesn’t get misinterpreted as, “F*ck off and die!” because those two sentiments are very close together on the spectrum and the latter won’t make you appear quite as loving.
- * BONUS 6th SECRET LOVE LANGUAGE! — Poor, deprived Gary Chapman. Because he obviously never thought of including just plainold, “Wild n’ Crazy Sex” — (No simplification or tweaking needed.) And now . . . Touché!!
