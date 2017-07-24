Is there anything Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson can’t do?

Maybe not.

In “The Rock x Siri Dominate the Day,” a new short film made for Apple, Johnson accomplishes some of his life goals. And since it’s essentially one long ad for the company, he does it with a little help from his virtual assistant.

“I make movies for the world to enjoy and we also made this one to motivate you to get out there and get the job done,” Johnson wrote on Facebook. “I want you to watch it, have fun with it and then go LIVE IT.”

Check it out above.

On Twitter, Johnson said there was more to come.