Tristar Media via Getty Images #Flawless.

The secret to his stellar skin has been hidden under a rock for far too long. Now, thanks to Cosmopolitan editor Ali Drucker, we no longer have to lose sleep over it.

Drucker asking The Rock to “pls share” his skincare routine on Twitter, rightfully explaining just how crucial the information is to her (and, if you ask us, to the world).

Naturally, the Rock delivered better results than any face mask ever could.

Ha yes ma'am. Neutrogena deep cream face wash, Lancer or LaMere creams and tequila often. Not on your face, but drinking it;). — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 6, 2017

We feel obliged to point out that alcohol is not great for your skin, thanks to the fact that it dehydrates you and disrupts sleep. Still, the Rock’s complexion is something that cannot be denied.