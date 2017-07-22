'Stranger Things' Season 2 Trailer Is An Eleven Out Of Ten

Darkness falls across the land… Here is the first trailer for #StrangerThings2 . pic.twitter.com/534mDf1Os2

The Season 2 trailer for “Stranger Things” is finally here, and it’s already turning the internet upside down.

Netflix released the trailer at San Diego Comic-Con in California on Saturday, showing us the Upside Down perhaps creeping into the human world and Eleven officially coming back!

Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler on the show, told HuffPost earlier this year that series creators, the Duffer Brothers, “nailed it” in the upcoming season, while Caleb McLaughlin, aka Lucas Sinclair, teased that Season 2 is “gonna be better and darker.”