The Surprising Reason You Keep Overeating

Every once in a while you find yourself sitting at a meal that’s SO good that you just can’t help but take another bite, no matter how full you actually feel.

That’s fine on occasion.

It’s when overeating is something you do regularly that the problems begin.

First off, and most obviously, if you eat past capacity on a regular basis you are going to gain weight.

And if you’re like most people, when you gain weight you end up feeling less confident in yourself and your body.

Self-esteem aside though, overeating on a regular basis can lead to a host of health issues.

GERD, blood-sugar dis-regulation, energy dips, and mood swings are just a few of the side-effects that can happen when you have a habit of overeating.

So it’s understandable that so many people want to get their portions under control.

But as you probably already know, stopping the habit of overeating isn’t as simple as just deciding to put your fork down.

People overeat for a variety of reasons.

Boredom, self-esteem issues, and excessive stress are all common culprits that people point to when they’re asked why they overeat.

But there’s one big reason that people often overlook, and that’s sleep deprivation.

A meta-analysis published in the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition analyzed 11 studies and found that partial sleep-deprivation leads people to consume more calories than they need throughout the day.

In other words, if you’re not catching as many zzz’s as you need, there’s a good chance you’ll end up eating more than your body needs.

So if you want to stop overeating, prioritizing sleep is a good place to start.

