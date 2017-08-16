The Sweet Story Behind This Mom's Cosplaying Breastfeeding Photo

A mom in Florida channeled her inner Disney villain for a gorgeous breastfeeding photo with an emotional backstory.

Yaky Di Roma, the Venezuelan photographer behind Di Roma Photography, took a photo of herself breastfeeding her son, 3-year-old Hans, while dressed as Maleficent from “Sleeping Beauty.” At first glance, the pic seems to be an appreciative nod to both Disney and breastfeeding, but the meaning behind the photo is deeper for the mom.

Di Roma told HuffPost that many people have asked why she has continued nursing her son. She explained that Hans has autism and has a hard time transitioning, but has found comfort in breastfeeding.

″Of course I want to do whatever I can to help him,” she said. “I just want to be a good mom and in the end, that’s what moms want to do, right? Be good moms to their little ones.”

Di Roma wanted to highlight the bond between her and her son while also showing her love for Disney. She told HuffPost many people have told her she resembles a villain, which made her character choice easy. She said the “Sleeping Beauty” villain and Ariel from “The Little Mermaid” are her favorite characters.

The photographer has highlighted breastfeeding in her photography, and by posing as the famous villain in her photo, she wanted to shake up the typical pics she’d seen and taken.

“I wanted to break the rules of the soft and airy mom photo,” she told HuffPost.

Di Roma took the photo using a tripod and a remote control for the camera. She doesn’t dabble with cosplay often, but does enjoy dressing up for Halloween.

The photographer admits that her breastfeeding journey hasn’t always been easy, describing nursing as a “full-time job” the first few months. Looking back though, she doesn’t regret her decision.

“It’s been long, I’m not going to lie,” she said. “But I wouldn’t change anything about it.”