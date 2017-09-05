The Top 10 Workout Songs For September 2017

Everything that’s great about this month’s top workout tracks can be summed up in a single word: variety. If keeping your mind engaged is the key to keeping your body in motion, this selection of tracks below should provide plenty of inspiration for both. So, let’s get into the highlights.

Pop hits are well represented—with new tunes from Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift, and Demi Lovato (the last of whom contributed to two of this month’s top picks). On the club front, remixes breathe new life into recent hits from Charlie Puth and Katy Perry. Finally, there are cross-over tracks from college radio favorites like Portugal. The Man and Bleachers. In short, the tracks are varied, but the energy is constant. To that end, it doesn’t matter with which you start your workout—only that you start.