The Top 10 Workout Songs For September 2017

09/05/2017 01:24 pm ET
Everything that’s great about this month’s top workout tracks can be summed up in a single word: variety. If keeping your mind engaged is the key to keeping your body in motion, this selection of tracks below should provide plenty of inspiration for both. So, let’s get into the highlights.

Pop hits are well represented—with new tunes from Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift, and Demi Lovato (the last of whom contributed to two of this month’s top picks). On the club front, remixes breathe new life into recent hits from Charlie Puth and Katy Perry. Finally, there are cross-over tracks from college radio favorites like Portugal. The Man and Bleachers. In short, the tracks are varied, but the energy is constant. To that end, it doesn’t matter with which you start your workout—only that you start.

Here’s the full list—according to the votes logged on workout music site Run Hundred:

Portugal. The Man – “Feel It Still” – 158 BPM

Justin Bieber & BloodPop – “Friends” – 105 BPM

Charlie Puth – “Attention (Bingo Players Remix)” – 120 BPM

Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do” – 128 BPM

Demi Lovato – “Sorry Not Sorry” – 72 BPM

Pink – “What About Us” – 114 BPM

Katy Perry – “Swish Swish (Cheat Codes Remix)” – 121 BPM

Fitz & The Tantrums – “Fool” – 136 BPM

Jax Jones, Demi Lovato & Stefflon Don – “Instruction” – 121 BPM

Bleachers – “Don’t Take the Money” – 111 BPM

