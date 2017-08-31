The worlds most unique Kava bar...

Written with Liana Omar

Strolling the cobblestone paths of Old World Village Shopping Center in Huntington Beach, one can easily get lost. A nostalgic vibe embraces you as you wander through the labyrinth of interwoven walks, evoking the charm of quaint European alleyways. You instinctively follow the scent of burning Palo Santo wood. The distant sound of singing bowls grows clearer as you feel yourself magically drawn towards the beckoning aroma of incense. A black cat creeps from around the corner then darts away.

You catch a glimpse of changing colored lights; reverberating the change that is already taking place within you. You hear the sweet sound of laughter, as the soft, guttural tapping of a drum seductively pulls you along. You turn the corner – as a sense calm and wellness rushes over you. There it is! You have found what locals call “Huntington Beach’s Hidden Gem, ” Avigdor Weber’s incredible Mystic Water Kava Bar.

What is the allure of this place? More importantly, why is this mysterious beverage catching the attention of people around the world? Kava, also known as kava-kava, is a root indigenous to the South Pacific islands. Its medicinal and mystical properties have been known to Islanders since ancient times. Kava is traditionally prepared as a tea. Its calming effect relieves anxiety and restlessness, while alleviating stress-related symptoms such as muscle tension and spasm. Kava also gently enhances mental clarity and sociability, providing an overall feeling of well-being.

Kava root is considered sacred and is treated as such – prepared with reverence and consumed with ceremony. It is served communally in traditional wooden bowls - accompanied by coconut shells from which to drink. Wedges of fresh pineapple are served alongside the tea – the tangy sweetness pairs wonderfully with this nutty-earthy taste. So, too, Mystic Water Kava Bar’s chill vibe coalesces with the Kava’s magic energy, creating an absolutely synergistic experience – and one not to be missed.